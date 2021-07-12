Generosity comes in many forms and leaving a gift to charity in your will can have the biggest impact for the causes that matter the most to you.

A world pandemic combined with economic, environmental and social devastations over the past year and a half has many of us pausing to reflect on the impact our lives are making on the world we live in.

The quick response and actions of the North Okanagan charitable sector throughout the past year’s events have been a literal lifesaver for many. This has caused many of us to recognize and appreciate the true value of community and the deep importance of the charitable sector.

Because if the charitable sector ceased to exist, who would be there to take care of seniors in need, what would recreation look like without volunteers and what might happen without food banks, daycares and non-profit housing?

Mike Nolan, Board Chair, Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO), explains, “What a wake-up call COVID-19 has been. There has never been a stronger demonstration of the importance of the non-profit sector and how much we rely on the services provided by volunteers and charities.”

Community Foundations play an increasing role in providing reliable funding to charitable organizations for essential programming, as well as basic operating needs.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan has experienced an increased demand for grants, as well as information requests from donors on how they can help ensure the charitable sector continues to thrive. According to Leanne Hammond, Executive Director, CFNO, “Donors want to ensure local programs and services continue, they want to know how they can help by donating now, or in the future.”

Future Giving Made Easy

Establish a named fund today or through your will.

Your fund can make charitable grants in perpetuity or for a specified period of time.

Add a simple one-line direction to your will.

Choose a charity, or list of charities you wish to benefit.

Your charitable wishes are recorded with CFNO, allowing you to easily change them without the effort and expense of revising your will.

Make the most of your giving. Contact Leanne today at leanne@cfno.org or at 250-542-8655.

