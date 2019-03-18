Get inspired! Test-drive your next home appliances in the central Okanagan

Redesigned showroom, expert staff make it easy to find the right products for your home

Get a good sense of what your new kitchen could look like, at the remodeled Trail Appliances showroom in Kelowna.

Shopping for major household appliances, often necessitated by the breakdown of an existing machine, or a renovation or new build of a home, can sometimes prompt you to scour the Internet to see what’s available.

But online searches are only part of the solution. Whether you’re in a hurry to find a replacement or planning for future needs, choosing the right machine for the job is always easier in person, says Mike Speckman, manager of the newly renovated Trail Appliances showroom in Kelowna.

“Most people wouldn’t dream of buying a car without taking it for a test drive first, and home appliances are the same,” he says. “It’s important for people to experience the appliance for what it is, to see how it feels before it’s in your home, to be able to lean down and access that lowest shelf in a refrigerator, or feel how the knobs twist on an oven or a laundry set.”

Take the Trail Test Drive and get expert advice

To help you envision how that fridge, stove or cooktop, dishwasher or other equipment might look in your space – and actually try them out! – Trail Appliances invites you to stop in and view the eight designer kitchens in their showroom. And with highly skilled and trained appliance professionals available to guide you through the process, it makes for an inspiring and worthwhile visit.

“We know customers in communities outside of Kelowna are making a special trip in,” Speckman says. “But we think it’s well worth the time so customers can participate in the interactive and sensory experiences we’ve created at Trail,” Speckman says.

“You get a chance to try out all kinds of live appliances – to measure the interior space of a fridge and listen to the sound created by a dishwasher. People can see and experience those things and we walk you through the decision-making process to find exactly what you need.”

Here’s what else you’ll find at this newly renovated showroom:

Bigger is better With over 50 per cent more floor space, the upgraded store is now 12,000 square feet!

Your choices are endless There's 30 per cent more appliance models on display, with over 50 brands to choose from and everyday competitive pricing.

Working within your budget Even if your finances are limited, you can find inspiration for any budget and lifestyle, Speckman says. "We offer flexible payment options; whatever the customer needs, we're going to find solutions to help them find the right product for them."

Getting your product to you fast With a delivery team that services the Okanagan corridor, including areas north and south from Salmon Arm down to Osoyoos, you can be assured of speedy and reliable service.

You’re invited to drop by and take the “Trail Test Drive” to discover what’s available and find the appliances that fit your budget and lifestyle. You can find Trail Appliances’ showroom on Enterprise Way off Highway 97, between Highway 33 and Leathead Road. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Take the Trail Test Drive in the laundry room at the remodeled showroom in Kelowna. The store has hundreds of items that you can try out to get the feel of them.