Give the gift of time spent together, at exciting live events!

Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show on March 4 is fun for the whole family.

The holidays are a special time of giving, but more importantly, for getting together with friends and loved ones, to re-connect and share our lives.

“Gathering and hearing stories is really what this time of year is about,” says Angela Pells, Marketing Director at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by giving the gift of time spent together?

The perfect way to do just that is with Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre’s Holiday Gift Guide, filled with a range of exciting live events, sure to please everyone on your list.

“It’s an opportunity to give a gift of an unforgettable experience, rather than a thing,” Pells says. “It’s the perfect antidote to the pressure of Christmas shopping!”

The Guide includes events in the centre’s SPOTLIGHT Presentation Season, including dance, theatre, kids’ features and special presentations – sure to entertain, move and delight audiences.

Ballet Edmonton’s triple bill of Persistence of Memory, SWAN and Valei-me is April 28.

Coming up in the new year are:

For the trivia lover – BOOM X, an explosive new solo show by Rick Miller, capturing the music, pop culture and politics of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, on Jan. 14.

BOOM X, an explosive new solo show by Rick Miller, capturing the music, pop culture and politics of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, on Jan. 14. For the romantic – Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella, an innovative take on the classic fairy tale, on Feb. 11.

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella, an innovative take on the classic fairy tale, on Feb. 11. For whole family – Karima Essa’s Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show on Sunday, Jan. 29, or Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show on March 4.

Karima Essa’s Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show on Sunday, Jan. 29, or Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show on March 4. For the classy one – Ballet Edmonton’s triple bill of three new works, with Persistence of Memory, SWAN and Valei-me on April 28.

Ballet Edmonton’s triple bill of three new works, with Persistence of Memory, SWAN and Valei-me on April 28. For the one who likes it hot – Briefs Boys’ Dirty Laundry brings a wild mix of drag, burlesque, comedy and cirque skills on June 3.

Briefs Boys’ Dirty Laundry brings a wild mix of drag, burlesque, comedy and cirque skills on June 3. For mom – Cirque collective Still Hungry’s Raven, examining modern motherhood through beautiful imagery and stunning acrobatics on May 3.

“For those looking to spend time with loved ones around the holidays, there are many seasonal events happening at the theatre throughout December,” Pells says. “Enjoying these shows together has actually become a holiday tradition for many people.

“It’s just a lovely thing to do with loved ones during the holiday season and throughout the year!”

And for the one who has it all? Ticket Seller gift certificates – they pick the show they want on the day they want! (Purchase in person at Ticket Seller box office.)

Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings on Facebook and Instagram, and purchase tickets for all Gift Guide shows online at Ticket Seller.

