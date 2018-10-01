Give your home a splash of fall colours

Helping you freshen up your living space is what Beachcomber Home and Leisure is all about

Earth and forest tones are in fashion for home decorating this fall, and the staff at Beachcomber Home and Leisure in Vernon and Kelowna are happy to show you the wide variety of options available for your living spaces.

You may have stored the patio furniture away for the winter, but there’s plenty of home decorating and furniture update ideas out there if you’re looking to make changes.

At Beachcomber Home and Leisure, the colours of the offerings in their showrooms are changing like the colours of the Okanagan outdoors.

“Metallics are a big trend right now,” says Tory Black with Beachcomber. “There’s a lot of gold, that might be in your accent pieces on tables, or gold items paired with marble. It makes it way into lamps and the way it catches the light can be quite beautiful.”

On pieces like sofas and sectionals, she says, the trend is toward navy blue and the fall colours of the woods; “the berry colours pair really well with the metallics,” Black says. Leather is a timeless material as well, for its durability and long-wearing advantage, and is available in many forms this season.

Other options for changing up the look of a room

If replacing some of those key living area furniture pieces isn’t in your budget, or you’re happy with the comfort and feel of your seating, chunky knits are in vogue at the moment for throws

A dark, woodland colour on a sofa can dramatically change the look of your living room, family room or den and can be softened, for example, with lighter grey solids or patterns

The wide variety of accent pieces available – tables, desks, bookcases, unique chairs and more – can take the style of a room in a completely different direction. Select handcrafted items that draw on the imperfections of the wood, for example, or switch out traditional pieces for more contemporary designs to breathe new life into your space

Helping keep you warm outside in winter

One of the original product lines at Beachcomber, hot tubs and spas, continue to be the source of inquiries from people around the Okanagan at this time of year.

“The thing about a hot tub, they’re all year-round,” notes Black. “You can raise the temperature in winter, or lower it during the warmer months. But everybody wants them for winter in time for the snows.”

Keeping up on the trends and fashions

Beachcomber and its creative buying team have a solid reputation among area residents for bringing in unique items that combine function with fashion. It’s part of what keeps people coming back to find out what’s new.

“We have customers who have been with us for life, but also there’s new people moving into the area all the time given how busy housing starts are in the Okanagan,” Black says of Beachcomber’s client base.

With inventory always changing and more stock available than what is on the showroom floor in Vernon and at their nearby clearance centre at 2408-55 Ave., she recommends checking out Beachcomber’s website for ideas then coming down to experience the look, feel and comfort up close.

Beachcomber Home Leisure also has a location in Kelowna at 2457 Highway 97 North.