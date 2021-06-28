Global supply chain disruptions causing home maintenance delays

Ted Fox Jr., owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical says the best way for homeowners to adapt to supply chain disruptions is to stay on top of regular maintenance.

It’s the same every year. When the first summer heat wave hits the Okanagan, the entire valley’s stock of A/C units and fans disappears in an instant. The same goes for river floats — you finally get your friends together for an afternoon on the water, only to discover that every last tube, inflatable pizza and sparkly unicorn has already been stripped from store shelves.

Ted Fox’s solution is to plan ahead when possible, which, for the owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, means getting your A/C unit cleaned and tuned up before the hot weather hits. And in 2021 there’s even more reason to be proactive.

“Everyone in the home improvement industry is facing supply issues. First there were manufacturing delays when factories shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. Labour shortages slowed production even more. Many businesses let their existing inventory dwindle, and now everyone is trying to restock at the same time,” Fox says.

A new air conditioner may take six months to be delivered. Need a part for your broken toilet? It might be on backorder. Even the adhesive used for supplier labels is in short supply! Fox is in constant contact with suppliers and other home improvement companies in the Okanagan, and they’re working together to minimize disruptions for people like you. And he says there’s one thing the average consumer can do to alleviate the threat of global supply chain issues.

“All of this makes regular maintenance even more important. Take care of your home now, before you have a major breakdown,” Fox says.

Protect your home from allergies and wildfire smoke

