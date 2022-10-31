Good people make this Vernon tire tech’s day. And driving the crane truck!

Trail Tire’s Brendon Andrews says he enjoys his days operating a crane truck, and appreciates the time and dedication shown by the owners.

When Brendon Andrews puts in a day at Trail Tire Vernon as an Off The Road Technician, servicing large tires on loaders, rock trucks, forklifts and other equipment, he really has a good time.

“I really enjoy this type of work because it’s different every day, and it’s always fun operating our crane truck – it requires a lot problem solving, and I have great interactions with our customers,” Andrews says. “I was given the opportunity to do this type of work thanks to Matt Vanderhorst, who put a lot of time and trust in me. I’ve also been given the opportunity to learn the front-end sales, which has been a change of pace, but just as interesting.”

Born in Penticton, Andrews spent his younger years in a few different towns before moving to Armstrong, where he graduated from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in 2011.

Andrew began working at Trail Tire in November 2015, but he hadn’t really considered a career in the auto industry until he began working there.

“I never really thought about it as a career when I started doing tires in Alberta, but my thoughts have changed since I started working with Trail Tire.”

Andrews spends his downtime playing video games and hanging out with his cat, Magick, and his fiancé Kayla and her family – they were engaged just last month!

Also a hockey and baseball fan, “I love watching the Canucks,” says Andrews, excited to be heading to Vancouver with his fiancé in February to see the Canucks take on the Boston Bruins. “I also love watching baseball – the LA Dodgers are my favourite team. “

Asked about his seven years at Trail Tire in Vernon – approaching their 55th anniversary next year – and what’s kept him there, Andrews speaks highly of the rest of the team, and how well treated they are by the owners.

“The work is hard, but the people I work with and how personable the company is really make a difference,” Andrews says. “We’re not seen as numbers, but as people who are all an integral part of the company.”

He also points out that many of the positive experiences he’s had there over the years are due to the time and dedication the owners – especially Matt Vanderhorst – have invested in him.

“Matt has been such an understanding person to work for,” Andrews says. “He’s always been very approachable and easy to talk to. The amount of time he’s put into me really shows that he’s dedicated to the people that work for him.

“The rest of the guys have been great to work with over the years as well!”

Visit their website to learn more about Vernon’s Trail Tire, to find new tires or to book your appointment, and stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

As the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire approaches their 55th anniversary, this feature series highlights the many longstanding local team members. Watch for a new story each week!

Auto Repair and MaintenanceAutomotiveOkanaganTiresVernon