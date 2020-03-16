The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan can help make your corporate giving easy.

Helping Businesses Do Better

How Community Foundations Make Corporate Giving Easy

Whether you’re a small business owner, or part of a bigger corporation, charitable giving decisions can be challenging.

Business leaders often feel overwhelmed by the number of requests they receive, and are unsure of just how much of a difference their charitable contributions make.

Fortunately, there’s a smart solution.

“When your business makes a gift of cash, appreciated stock, or other assets to your community foundation, we can establish a Donor Advised Fund in your company’s name,” explains Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan. “Your team can then work with our grant-making staff to suggest ongoing uses for your gift – targeting the issues you care about most – whether that’s education, arts and culture, children, the environment, or social services.”

Donor Advised Funds provide businesses a simple, effective way to fulfill multiple grant requests and meet ever-changing local needs, in addition to having an impact on a number of non-profit organizations. A corporate fund is:

  • Simple – employees don’t have to devote long hours to charitable giving, the process is smooth and efficient.
  • Flexible – the company can give a variety of assets, recommend grants several times during the year, and change their giving to reflect evolving priorities.
  • Effective – The company can draw on the community foundation’s expertise as needed, to help target its corporate charitable giving to best meet community needs

Approved grants are issued to charities in the name of the fund, and your company receives immediate tax benefits in the year your gift is made. It’s a simple, powerful, and highly effective approach to corporate giving.

“If your company is looking for a better way to give, you should talk to us. We can help you make the most of your charitable giving, and insulate you from the ongoing barrage of charitable requests,” Hammond says.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan can help you gain a higher return on your investment in charity. Businesses can plan to grow their funds through periodic gifts that qualify for charitable donation receipts. The fund provides an ongoing vehicle to support community needs in good times and bad, flexibility to change priorities from year to year, and enhanced pride for company employees.

To learn more, visit www.cfno.org, call Leanne Hammond directly at 250-542-8655 or email Leanne@cfno.org.

