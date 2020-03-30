‘The residents are like family and I show love for my family through a good meal,’ says Rona Kuit, head chef at Heaton Place.

Home is where your fork rests!

Family-style meals help make this retirement residence cozy and comfortable

A good meal can make all the difference.

If you’re feeling stressed, comfort food that tastes like childhood can be as good as a hug. If you’re feeling alone, a conversation with close friends around the dinner table can fill you up. If you’re feeling weak, the right balance of nutrients can boost your energy. Good food feels like home!

“Food is an expression of love!” says Carrie O’Neill, Resident Relations Coordinator at Heaton Place. “At Heaton Place we want residents to feel at home, and the food we serve is a big part of that.”

For some seniors a retirement home is just a place to rest, but Heaton Place Retirement Community in Armstrong is a family. Staff, residents and members of the community all feel invested in that spirit.

“It’s not just a job for me; it’s more of a calling. The residents are like family and I show love for my family through a good meal,” says Rona Kuit, head chef at Heaton Place. “Knowing they’ve enjoyed their dinner is the best part of my day, and I go home feeling both humbled and fulfilled.”

Heaton Place is always happy to pull up an extra chair to serve residents and their families if they wish to stay for a meal. The home serves three healthy meals each day:

  • Continental breakfast with fresh fruit, hot and cold cereals, muffins, pastries and yogurt
  • Lunch with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches
  • Dinner is a five-course meal with mouth-watering desserts

“Good nutrition contributes to a greater quality of life for seniors, and it’s something that’s often lacking when seniors live alone,” O’Neill says. “When people hear the word malnutrition they often assume it’s a lack of food, but it’s actually the lack of proper nutrition.”

As seniors age and change, so do their nutritional needs. Heaton Place ensures those changing needs are met, which makes a real difference to their residents’ quality of life.

“I believe I’m ministering through meals, one plate at a time. I strive to serve a variety of fresh, in season vegetables and healthy protein in a palate-pleasing manner with the focus on low-sodium. Not to mention the fresh breads and desserts!” Chef Kuit says.

When residents come to dine and socialize they know they’ll be eating a healthy meal made with love. The entire cooking staff, including Chef Kuit and dietary aides like Vera Ned, are invested in the community.

“My passion is looking after people. It excites me when the residents enjoy what I prepare for them,” Ned says.

Follow your nose to Heaton Place at 3093 Wright St. in Armstrong to find fantastic food and friendly companions. If you or a family member are looking for a lifestyle change, call 1-877-546-3353 to arrange a tour.

As the team at Heaton Place knows, a good meal can make all the difference to how we feel.

