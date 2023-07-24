How much does window replacement cost?

Vernon window company offers tips on rebates, refurbishment and other ways to save money

Is it time to replace your windows? Window replacement in Vernon can help keep your home cool in summer and warm in winter, and also offer significant energy savings. Still, replacing all windows in your home can be expensive.

To get a sense of your expected costs, start with this window replacement cost estimator. Remember that you don’t have to replace all your windows at once! Replacing one or two windows each year can help make window replacement more affordable.

Another money-saving tip? The British Columbia provincial government offers home owners thousands of dollars in rebates for completing residential renovation projects that reduce home energy costs. Qualifying upgrades include the following:

Replacement windows and doors — up to $2,000

Insulation — $1,200

Air source heat pump — up to $2,000

Electric heat pump water heater — $1,000

Extra rebates available when homeowners complete two or more upgrades within 18 months.

As of Oct. 1, 2019, homeowners can receive up to $2,000 on select windows and door replacements. The amount you receive depends on the quality of window and door you choose, based primarily on the U-Factor. The U-Factor relates to the rate of heat loss of a window assembly including the glazing, frame and spacers. The lower the U-Factor, the better insulating properties.

Windows and doors with a U-Factor value of 1.40 to 1.23 (W/M2-K) qualify at $50 each, for a maximum rebate of $1,000. Windows and doors with a maximum U-Factor of 1.22 (W/M2-K) qualify at $100 each, for a maximum rebate of $2,000.

To qualify for the rebate, home owners must meet three requirement standards:

Your installation contractor must have a valid B.C. business license. Ecoline Windows is a British Columbia Energy Efficiency participating contractor.

Only existing windows and doors between the outdoors and heated space qualify (skylights are not included).

Replacement products must be listed on Natural Resource Canada’s certified fenestration products list.

Not all windows need to be replaced

Another way to save money on window replacement is through repair and retrofitting. Many window issues can be repaired for much less money than the cost of full replacement.

Reasons to repair your windows:

Cracked glass can be repaired, without replacing the entire window. Contact your window manufacturer to find out if your window is still under warranty. Even if it isn’t, they may be able to replace broken glass for less cost.

Condensation between window panes is an indication that the seal is broken and your windows are no longer energy efficient. Contact your window manufacturer to find out if your window is still under warranty, and if they’re able to repair the seal.

Condensation on the inside of your windows is actually a sign your windows are working well! If there’s condensation on the room side of the glass, solve the problem by balancing your home’s humidity with a dehumidifier.

Broken or faulty hardware can be frustrating and may seriously affect your window’s function, but often you can postpone a costly window replacement by simply replacing broken hardware.

Notice a draft near your window? You may be able to repair air leaks by installing new caulking or weatherstripping. However if your windows are made from wood, replacing rotten framing may be necessary. Vinyl and fibreglass windows last much longer!

Reasons to replace your windows:

Single pane windows should be replaced. Double and triple pane windows offer significant energy savings — energy-efficient can reduce window-related heat loss by half! Window replacement in Vernon can also help your home stay cool during summer heat waves, and give your air conditioner a break.

Vinyl windows can last for over 20 years, but older windows may need to be replaced. Newer homes with new windows can likely be repaired if they’re faulty, but older windows should be replaced so you can enjoy full energy efficiency.

If you’re considering selling your home soon, new windows will dramatically improve your home’s curb appeal.

Upgrade your home’s comfort and efficiency, and transform your living space into a modern sanctuary. To consult with Vernon window experts and find a cost-effective solution for your home, call 778-400-2063!

READ MORE: Check out this casement window guide.

Home and GardenHome ImprovementImpress Branded Content