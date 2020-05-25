How to keep your family business connected and compassionate as it grows

Ted Fox Jr. and his family have lived in Vernon for six generations. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-844-966-1028.

When Ted Fox Sr. and Ted Fox Jr. started Fox & Sons in 1999, it was easy to give customers family-friendly service and personal guarantees – they did every plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical job themselves.

Today, 21 years later, the home service company is known simply as Fox, and their business is a lot bigger. Even though he’d like to, Ted Jr. can’t visit every house to make sure the work’s done well.

So how does Fox ensure customers are satisfied?

“We ask,” says Ted. “We ask our customers for feedback, and we take that feedback very seriously.”

If you get an air conditioner repaired or a hot water heater replaced, expect a phone call from Fox & Sons checking up on the service. They’ll ask if anything could have been done better. They might even call you more than once. But asking is just the first step; acting on that feedback is just as important.

“If the feedback is positive we’ll make sure to let the technician know they knocked it out of the park. If there’s something we can improve, we’ll fix it,” Ted says.

‘Internal Customers’

Fox’s No. 1 core value is “Customers First.” Ted figures if they make customers’ needs a priority, they’re likely to achieve quality, integrity and a positive attitude along the way.

The company works hard to find employees who are passionate about customer care. They also offer weekly training and in-house apprenticeships to maintain their personal family style as the business continues to grow.

“We consider employees our ‘internal customers’ and put a lot of care into making sure they’re treated well,” Ted says.

The Foxes have lived in Vernon for six generations (Ted is currently raising the seventh generation), and they’re excited that the growing business now includes more than 40 local families. With a longterm commitment to the city of Vernon, customers and employees, every job at Fox is made to last.

3 simple jobs to tackle each spring

Most homeowners call Fox Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Electrical when something’s gone wrong, but Ted has three tips that could save you stress this spring.

Air Conditioner: The heat is just around the corner, so now’s the time to have your A/C checked and serviced. Air Filter: Make sure your furnace filter is clean, and replace it if necessary to keep the air fresh and your appliance happy. Sump Pump: Go down to the basement and test your sump pump, Fox suggests, because spring runoff means ground water levels are high.

