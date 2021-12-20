Is your home ready for the January temperature dip?

If you haven’t had your home heating system serviced for the season, there is still time, notes the team at Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, in the Okanagan.

When the temperatures dip in January and February, will your home’s heating system be ready?

While it’s easy to get caught up in the warmth of the holidays and relatively mild temperatures as autumn gives way to winter, the fact is, the coldest months of the year are just around the corner. And that could bring a chilly wake-up call if your system isn’t ready to respond.

If you haven’t had your home heating system serviced for the season, there is still time. Consider:

A regularly cleaned and serviced furnace is more energy-efficient – a bonus for both your wallet and the environment. Simply put, clean furnaces with unclogged filters do not have to work as hard to push out clean, warm air. Cleaning air filters will also help slow down the accumulation of dust, improving your indoor air quality.

Regular servicing and cleaning helps your system run properly and last longer, saving you money in servicing and replacement costs. However, it’s essential to only trust your home’s heating system to licensed professions, like the Okanagan’s Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, which has served BC homeowners since 1956.

If your heating system is “of a certain age,” regular servicing will only go so far. The older your heating system is, the less efficient it’s going to be, so at some point it will be time to replace it with a high-efficiency model.

Why it may be time to consider a heat pump

While the summer heat may be the last thing on your mind in the depths of December, it’s just one more reason why a heat pump may make sense for your home. In addition to providing efficient heating throughout winter, a heat pump also works to cool your home in the summer – one device will provide year-round comfort.

If this is the season your home heating finally needs an upgrade, or you’re ready to make the move to an energy-efficient heat pump, financing is available – you can even apply easily right online!

And because Milani is a member of the BC Hydro Partner Program, you’ll also find links to the available rebates that can make it even more affordable to bring environmentally friendly, efficient heating and cooling into your home.

