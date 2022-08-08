It’s a family focus for this local business + its ‘man on the ground’ for 37 years!

Trail Tire’s Dale Deleeuw is a family man with 37 years under his belt making sure their customers are safe on the road.

Just as every moving part on your vehicle is important, so are all the members of the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire.

This is especially true of of tire service technician Dale Deleeuw, who for 37 years has been ‘the man on the ground,’ ensuring customers are safe on the road.

Born and raised in Vernon, Deleeuw is a true family man who loves nothing more than spending time with his wife and family.

“I’ve been married to my lovely wife and best friend for 38 years,” Deleeuw says. “During my time at Trail Tire I have also raised two beautiful daughters who have families of their own, one who lives in Kamloops and the other in Alberta.”

Deleeuw is an active outdoorsman who enjoys spending his time camping, fishing and hunting. He’s also played softball and hockey throughout the years.

Asked about all of his time working at Trail Tire, Deleeuw has nothing but positive things to say.

“There’s a reason there are a lot of long-term employees here,” Deleeuw says. “They’ve been very good to me. During my time there I’ve raised my two kids and paid for my house.”

He also notes that he has worked for three generations of the Vanderhorst family, owners of Trail Tire, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023!.

“They’re an honest bunch of guys to work for. They treat everyone fairly, and I like that they don’t take advantage of anybody who comes to us for service.”

Trail Tire Vernon is proud to be locally owned and operated, and has been serving the automotive repair, new tire and new wheel needs of customers in Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong and surrounding areas for more than 54 years.

The team takes the time to understand your driving habits and your vehicle, so they can recommend the best possible tire to keep you and your family safe.

As a business, they’re committed to strong family values, and this translates through into the members of their expert team.

“I really enjoy spending time with my family,” Deleeuw says. “There’s nothing better and more special than that!”

Visit online to learn more about Vernon’s Trail Tire, to find your new tires or to book your appointment, and stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

As the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire approaches their 55th anniversary, this feature series highlights their many longstanding local team members. Watch for a new story each week!

Tires