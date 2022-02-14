Jumpstart your career search today!

Whether you’re in the market for a new job or you’re charting your path forward to your dream career, British Columbia has many exciting career opportunities available.

As the province’s economy continues to grow, vibrant, local companies are expanding their workforces and looking for qualified, committed people to grow with them. You may already have the skills and know-how they’re looking for – you just need a way to connect.

For others, this may be the ideal time to embark on the road to a rewarding new career with a forward-thinking education plan, one that will empower you with the skills you need to secure the job you want.

Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-second and post-secondary education event is taking place in the Central Okanagan from Feb. 28th to March 4, featuring an array of career and educational opportunities.

Showcasing a diversity that reflects British Columbia’s flourishing job market, attendees will find an array of organizations at the event, says Jennifer Wood, Black Press Media events coordinator.

“The opportunity to connect with this range of employers and education providers – all in one place – speaks to the value Black Press Media’s career events have in today’s market,” Wood says. “Even better, we bring it all to the comfort of your own home.”

Why put the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event on your calendar?

Your career path made clear: Showcasing opportunities from the Fraser Valley to the Kootenays, Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events are hosted around the province. Here in the Central Okanagan, attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, Centre of Arts and Technology and Construction Foundation of BC, plus businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Interior Health, Dawson Group, Canadian Armed Forces and so many more!

Discover, connect and learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. Participants can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what each company or institution has to offer.

Get connected: With educators and employers showcasing their opportunities in one, easy-to-navigate location, you’ll find the resources you need to make your career dreams a reality.

Employer resources: In a province with an already low unemployment rate, and a Labour Market Outlook that anticipates more than 861,000 job openings over the next decade, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers, allowing them to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Through the event, companies will also have the ability to host interviews throughout all of BC.

And now for the best part: It’s FREE to register! The Central Okanagan Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Take the first step toward your new career today! Learn more about the Virtual Central Okanagan Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

