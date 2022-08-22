Lake Life Win-Win: A chance at great prizes while building a healthier community together

The Lake Life Lottery is your chance to win amazing prizes while supporting the health and wellness of your community.

Want a chance at winning from an incredible $2-million prize pool while supporting the physical, mental, and social wellness of your community?

Tickets are on sale now for Lake Life Lottery, the B.C. Southern Interior’s new dream home lottery!

With a grand prize of an amazing dream home valued at $1.75 million, a Bonus Prize that includes a Mustang EcoBoost Convertible and your choice of two southern vacation options, and an Early Bird Prize of a 2023 Crownline E205 XS speedboat plus cash and travel prizes, you really don’t want to miss out!

Each ticket purchased also supports YMCA of Southern Interior BC and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, making their key resources more accessible than ever and bringing a healthier future to your communities.

“The fact that we’ve just come through such a difficult time with COVID means that physical and mental health resources are needed more now than ever,” says Allyson Graf, President and CEO of YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “Over the years, charities have shown the power of generosity, and our community of donors helps change and save lives.”

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC supports whole-person wellbeing with programs and opportunities to help community members thrive, and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation provides life changing care and services, keeping your families and neighbours healthy.

“It’s also about supporting health promotion programs like those offered at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC,” Graf says. “It’s just as important to have resources for keeping ourselves healthy, so there’s less need for the actual health care programs.”

Lake Life Lottery grand prize is a $1.75 million dream home by Okanagan Lake.

Lottery prizes include:

• Bonus Prize – Mustang EcoBoost Convertible PLUS a Los Angeles, California OR Phoenix, Arizona vacation (deadline Sept. 22, midnight)

• Early Bird Prize – 2023 Crownline E205 XS speedboat PLUS $25,000 cash and your choice of a coastal escape to Sydney, Australia OR St. Lucia (deadline Nov. 3, midnight)

• Grand Prize – $1.75 million four-bed, four-bath Dream Home by Okanagan Lake (deadline Nov 24, midnight)

• 50/50 Draw – Win up to $750,000 (deadline Nov 24, midnight)

“The lake life is meant to be lived to the fullest and shared with the ones you love most,” Graf says. “That’s why we’ve partnered to launch Lake Life Lottery, to help promote health through all ages and stages of life.”

Tickets are on sale now, with the final lottery deadline for tickets on Nov. 24, 2022 (midnight) and the final draw on Dec. 15, 2022.

Buy tickets online at LakeLifeLottery.ca or by phone at 1-888-239-0038

For full rules and regulations please visit LakeLifeLottery.ca. License #: 135339, 135338

Lottery