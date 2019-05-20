Located just an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake Recreational development boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots, 20 cabin sites and a variety of on-site amenities – your ideal destination for four-season adventures.

Lakefront living is sweet at Sugar Lake

Lakefront living where you can get away from it all without travelling too far is awesome enough. Add the four-season adventures awaiting at Sugar Lake, and your recreation property just got a lot sweeter!

Just an hour east of Vernon, the 66-lot lakefront shared interest development in the North Okanagan boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites, complemented by a variety of amenities onsite and nearby.

The unique area offers numerous opportunities both at the lake and in the neighbouring communities, where you’ll also find a lot of great events and activities, notes the local Sugar Lake Recreational Properties development team.

And with the team also owners at Sugar Lake, they know there’s a lot to love!

  1. Location, location: Surrounded by thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, a river and streams, Sugar Lake is just 14 km north of the quaint Cherryville, 50 minutes from Vernon and 90 minutes from Kelowna and Kelowna International Airport, making it easier than ever to get away from it all.
  2. ​Sensational summers: Sunny days on the water without all the commotion of the Okanagan’s busier lakes – sounds like an ideal summer! Sugar Lake’s beachfront is perfect for swimming, paddling, boating or simply relaxing on shore, while nearby common areas offer abundant greenspace, and a large covered picnic area for ​community or private functions. Enjoy the lake on the long-weekends of summer and still have lots of room to move.
  3. What a neighbourhood! Just an hour from Nakusp, hop the ferry and discover that community’s hiking, hot springs and local artists. Explore local history at Cherryville or pack up the mountain bikes and head to Silver Star for some awesome downhill action.
  4. Ample amenities: Beyond the new dock, boat slips are also available for lease, while an on-site lodge welcomes guests from May through September. Enjoy a licensed, full-service bistro for those meals away from the campfire, and comfortable suites for visiting friends and family. Lot owners can also choose to include their property in Sugar Lake’s rental program, allowing you to rent your RV lot or cabin when you’re not using your place.
  5. Year-round adventures: As a four-season resort, homeowners will enjoy both year-round security and snow removal, so you can enjoy your recreation escape in every season. The lake is beautiful in the late fall, perfect for enjoying activities like fishing, hiking and quadding, and later for snowmobiling and other winter fun.

From your getaway at the lake to adventures farther afield, your weekends and holidays just got a whole lot more fun! Learn more at sugarlakelife.ca

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Planning starts early for successful home financing: 6 questions to ask

Just Posted

Vernon crash claims father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Vernon chamber members do not want overdose prevention site downtown

Chamber reps meet with Interior Health to discuss proposed site for Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival names board

Carnival set for milestone 60th annual event - Carnival Remembers teh 60s – in February 2020

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

Most Read