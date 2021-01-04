On Dec. 22, Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical installed a new hot water heater in the home of Tito, thanks to the company’s Gift of Heat and the Gift of Hot Water campaign.

Local company places high value on supporting their community

In December, Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical hosted the Gift of Heat and the Gift of Hot Water campaign, hoping to spread some holiday cheer and lend a hand to a couple of families in need of heat or hot water. What they weren’t expecting was for others to jump on board in their pursuit of supporting the communities that they operate in.

During the nomination period of the campaign, Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical received a call from a customer who wanted to spread some holiday cheer of her own. The customer offered to pay for a new water heater if Border would cover the install. Going through the nominations, the company had a most worthy recipient that could really use this gift.

Vernon resident Tilo has been through a very difficult year with the passing of his wife and having now to care for his twin girls, a new water heater would be a most welcome item that was surely needed.

“When we read his story and all that Tilo has been through, we had to share that with our donor and that was a unanimous choice,” explained Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical owner, Joe Gerolami. “We got in touch with the individual who nominated Tilo to share the news with him.”

On Dec. 22 the new water heater was installed by one of Border’s Vernon resident plumbers and now there will be plenty of hot water for the family to enjoy.

Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical has felt immense support from each of the communities that they operate in over the years, including Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country, and repaying that support is a top priority for the company.

“We don’t just work in these communities,” said Gerolami. “We live and play here, send our kids to school here and love to connect with others. We have team members in Armstrong, Vernon and Coldstream as well as Lake Country and Kelowna who do such a fantastic job of representing us and delivering great service.”

Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical has been operating throughout the Okanagan for over 20 years and feels a duty to return the support that they have garnered over the years, in any way that they can. The company plans to host campaigns similar to the Gift of Heat & Hot Water throughout the year, and will share that information on Facebook and their website.

To learn more about Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical, visit borderplumbing.com or follow them on Facebook.

