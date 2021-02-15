Local liquidation store says ‘Thank you!’ with $300,000 PPE gift to United Way

Funds will be distributed to United Way offices throughout the West Coast!

Bianca Amor, owner of Bianca Amors Liquidation Centre, makes generous contribution to United Way to help in the fight against COVID!

How do you say ‘Thank you!’ and show your support in this unprecedented time?

For Bianca Amor, founder of Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, you make a $300,000 donation of personal protective equipment to the United Way!

And just what does $300,000 in PPE looks like? The generous donation includes:

1 million masks (700,000 three-ply and 300,000 KN95)

70,000 face shields for adults and children

50,000 disposable aprons

30,000 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer

To be distributed among the United Way offices throughout the B.C. Lower Mainland and into the BC Interior, Central Alberta and beyond, with fundraising efforts greatly impacted by the pandemic, Amor’s support couldn’t have come at a better time!

The personal protective equipment and sanitizers will be allocated to schools, food hubs, seniors’ centres, First Nations communities, community programming that supports mental health and well-being, and agencies that distribute to individuals facing barriers accessing PPE. Allowing these crucial services to continue their operations provides individuals access to them, as needed.

“The main goal is to get COVID cases under control as quickly as possible – then life and business can return to normal,” Amor notes. “If we can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID or reduce the risk of people catching it, we’re happy to help.”

And her support doesn’t stop there! A further $100,000 donation of PPE to United Way Winnipeg in December underscores Amor’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of Canadians during these difficult times.

Having expanded the Liquidation Supercentre to 11 locations across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Amor is committed to supporting the local communities, staff and customers.

Throughout the pandemic, the stores have incorporated an array of safety protocols, such as one-way aisles and plastic shields at the till.

In a bid to encourage others to support efforts in preventing the spread of COVID, Amor notes: “we’re not alone – we’re all in this fight together!”

To learn more, visit Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre to find the location nearest you.

With 11 locations, The Liquidation Supercentres can be found in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba!

Donation