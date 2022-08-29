Long-time Vernon auto service centre employee enjoys almost anything with a motor!

After 24 years living in Vernon, Trail Tire veteran employee Jeremy Bannick has recently returned to his roots in the nearby town of Grindrod – he’s moved back into the house where he was born and raised. Bannick, who graduated from A.L. Fortune Secondary School in Enderby, purchased the house from his parents and moved back to his hometown in April.

Thankfully for motorists in Vernon, he continues to work as a tire technician at Trail Tire in Vernon where he’s been for 23 years.

Bannick says he got into the auto industry for one simple reason – a love of cars.

“I’ve been tinkering on a 1971 Pontiac GTO since I bought it in 1992,” Bannick says.

What inspired the purchase? “I bought it because my dad had a Pontiac Lemans, which is almost the same car.”

“I’m working on the interior right now and I’m almost done. That car sure is fun to drive!”

Cruising in his classic car isn’t the only thrill for this long-time tire expert. In his spare time Bannick can also be found outdoors having fun and going fast.

“I love to ride dirt bikes, snowmobiles, side-by-sides or jet-skis – I’m into pretty much anything with a motor!”

When asked about his personal accomplishments during his time at Trail Tire in Vernon – approaching it’s 55th anniversary next year! – Bannick is quick to mention those of his children.

“I have three great kids – my oldest who’s 24 is in construction, the next is 22 and she works in a dental office, and my youngest who’s 21 is a Red Seal plumber.”

Of his 23-year-long tenure at Trail Tire, and what has kept him there so long, Bannick begins by praising the owners and his co-workers.

“They’re great guys to work with – always straightforward and honest.

“And while my kids were still at home they were always very supportive. If one of my kids had a sporting event, recital or play I could leave for a couple hours and still get paid. I was also able to go home for lunch everyday, which is a big part of what kept me living in Vernon until recently.”

As the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire approaches their 55th anniversary, this feature series highlights the many longstanding local team members. Watch for a new story each week!

Tires