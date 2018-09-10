Membership Matters: Chamber of Commerce makes group benefits available to you

Whether youre an owner-operator, a self-employed farmer or have numerous employees among your team, group insurance benefits are readily accessible through your Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

While the Chamber of Commerce is best known for its networking possibilities and regular business after hours events, one of the key benefits the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce offers members is access to the Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan.

Exclusively administered by TD Benefits, the Chambers Plan provides access to benefits for all industries – with benefit options such as life, health, dental, vision, and travel insurance, as well as short- and long-term disability, critical illness, and business overhead insurance.

Flexibility for what you need:

Group Benefits Coverage (sole proprietors included) includes life insurance options starting at $25,000 and the flexibility to include two or more other benefits of their choice such as extended medical, dental care, and/or critical illness. The extended health benefits include many useful services at no additional cost such as travel insurance, Best Doctors (second-opinion for major medical issues), and Business Assistance which makes HR services, Legal Advice, and many other services available to small businesses who may not otherwise be able to afford those services. “The Chambers Plan can really be customized to best suit your company; making available services such as pharmacy, nursing care, massage, chiropractic or physiotherapy to your employees, keeping them healthy and their costs down.”, says TD Benefits Maggie Moldovan.

Think about what kind of coverage you need, what your lifestyle is like, what benefits make the most sense and we’ll work with your budget, Moldovan suggests.

Heres how to make your Chambers group coverage work for you:

Simple – Spend less time managing your program with the Chambers Plan’s local exclusive advisor support, quick set-up, easy-to-use forms, 48-hour claim processing and simple administration. My-Benefits online account access is readily available to the Plan Administrator for easy plan management, employee enrolment, account summaries, payroll deductions, etc.! This same service is available to all employees to help them better navigate their benefits, understand their usage, submit claims, and much more!

Stable – Concerns regarding renewal time? The Chambers Plan offers pooled plans to help protect their small business clientele. How does this work? Rates are based on the average of claims from thousands of like-sized businesses across Canada, keeping premiums manageable and providing stability year after year.

Smart – The Chambers Plan is a not-for-profit plan in which all surpluses stay in the Plan and help to keep premiums lower year after year. Give your employees more for less. Health and Dental Premiums are a tax-deductible business expense as well as a tax free benefit to your employees.

Not sure what coverage you require? We encourage business owners to speak with our trusted team if they have any questions as we have the knowledge, expertise and support to ensure you get the right coverage. Moldovan says.

Group insurance coverage is just one benefit of chamber membership, and becoming a member is easy.

For more information, visit vernonchamber.ca