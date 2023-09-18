Nixon Wenger LLP donates $50,000 to Community Foundation North Okanagan

As Nixon Wenger LLP celebrates their 50th anniversary, they’re commemorating this historic milestone by contributing $50,000 to Community Foundation North Okanagan’s Smart & Caring Community Grants Program.

“To celebrate and mark our 50th anniversary, the partners of Nixon Wenger felt it was important to recognize the support of our community, which has been an integral part of our ongoing success as a firm,” says Allyson Edwards, Partner, Nixon Wenger LLP. “We also could not overlook the unique fact that we share a founder with CFNO. The late Paul Nixon established and grew both organizations through his strong passion and commitment to enriching our local community. We feel fortunate to be able to mark our 50th anniversary by supporting the CFNO and the North Okanagan Community.”

Leanne Hammond, Executive Director, Community Foundation North Okanagan, says, “It is inspiring to see the Nixon Wenger team carrying on that culture of generosity with a donation to the Smart & Caring Community Grants Program.

“This program is our most responsive way of addressing issues that change over time. Grant applications arrive each March from a variety of organizations working on our most pressing social, cultural, educational, and environmental needs right here in the North Okanagan. In any typical year this grant program gives out $120,000 to $150,000 – the addition of $50,000 will greatly leverage the amount available for granting,” Hammond says.

“Paul Nixon played a key role in establishing CFNO in 1975 and stayed involved with us until he retired from practice. He was truly a champion for community causes. It is heartening to see the team at Nixon Wenger demonstrating that same community leadership.”

Nixon Wenger LLP has had an amazing impact on the North Okanagan community over the past 50 years – and they are looking forward to the next 50 years!

“We have strived to earn and retain the respect, confidence, and support of our clients, our community, and our fellow lawyers and to do so in a law firm environment based upon respect, loyalty, friendship, goodwill, and generosity.” – Paul Nixon, Q.C. 1948-2020, Founder of Nixon Wenger.

* * *

Community Foundation North Okanagan is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities of North Okanagan. Since 1975, our donors have created over 200 endowment funds and together we have distributed more than $12 million to charities. From arts and culture to the environment, health and recreation, education, and more, we exist to make meaningful and lasting improvements to communities in our region.

CommunityImpress Branded ContentPhilanthropy