North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy ~ (NOCC) is your 2022 Charity Van champion!

Charity will have their logo wrapped on a Fox van for a full year, plus 5% of van’s revenue

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical is wrapping a service van with the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy logo for all of 2022, along with a generous donation!

Thousands of votes have been tallied and after a month of head-to-head battles, North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy is your Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical Charity Van champ!

The public narrowed the field to four finalists: Vernon Search and Rescue, Vernon Homeless Outreach Team Association, Starfish Backpack Program and NOCC ~ North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy, and the three runners up will each receive a $500 donation from Fox. Then it was up to a jury of Fox employees to choose the Charity Van champion.

“It was an easy choice. The community spoke and we listened — the NOCC received over 8,000 votes during the semi-finals!” says Fox owner, Ted Fox. “The NOCC hosts the Vernon Homeless Memorial every year to remember those who we have lost to homelessness. They provide mentoring and their focus for 2022 is to help people get into recovery. We’re proud to represent them as we answer service calls throughout the year.”

Effortless year-round architectural lighting

Fox has partnered with Glow-Stone Lighting to offer simple, elegant, weatherproof outdoor architectural lighting to homeowners throughout the Okanagan. Visit foxandsons.ca/ArchitecturalLighting to learn more!

5 things to love about Architectural Lighting:

From Christmas to Halloween to Canada Day, adjust the lights’ colours from an easy-to-use app. You can also opt for a warm white colour, and create perfect ‘pot lights’ by turning select lights off. Weather rated to -55 Celsius, and the only company in Canada whose lights are fireproof rated. All connections are soldered and heat shrunk for reliable, long lasting performance. Stop unwanted traffic through your yard, from rodents or from wandering strangers. Welcome guests or get help finding the keyhole with inviting porch lights.

“There are a few architectural lighting companies out there, but we chose to partner with GlowStone because they are backed by a supplier who has been in the business for more than 20 years, allowing them to truly take care of customers. The quality and warranty are second to none in the industry,” Fox says.

For home maintenance tips, exclusive offers and more information on the charity van, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online. And keep an eye out in Kamloops, Sicamous, Falkland, Vernon, Lake Country, Fintry, Cherryville and all points in between next year, because the charity van will be on the move soon!

