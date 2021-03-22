Ted Fox Jr. and his family have lived in Vernon for six generations. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-844-966-1028.

Now’s the time to tune-up your A/C

Clean, inspect and repair your A/C now, to avoid a breakdown in the scorching-hot summer

Spring is in the air, and that can only mean one thing: home maintenance! After the last snow and before the first heat wave is the perfect time for your annual air conditioner inspection.

“Clean the unit, check for signs of damage, and replace any damaged parts now, and you’ll keep your A/C running efficiently through that sizzling Okanagan heat,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

If you have a newer unit, Fox says your factory warranty likely requires you have it professionally serviced every six or 12 months. But even if you’re not worried about warranties, a spring inspection is a good idea to avoid breakdowns and lower your energy bills.

The Fox Service Partner Plan includes an annual Air Conditioner Inspection and many other services to keep your home maintenance on track.

Spring A/C Check:

  1. Clean: “Getting dust off is the most important thing, so give it a quick spray down with the garden hose. These units are designed to be outside in all kinds of weather, so as long as you’re not using a pressure washer you won’t cause any damage,” Fox says. Your Fox technician will also carefully clean parts inside the unit.
  2. Inspect: Look for signs of water leakage around the furnace — that’s an indication of a problem. Check your furnace filter, and replace it for maximum efficiency. Your Fox technician will also inspect the internal coil for damage and cleanliness, and ensure all electrical connections are in good shape.
  3. Repair: “Bugs crawl inside and burn out electrical connections all the time — it can ruin your whole unit if you’re not on top of it.” Fox will also check your refrigerant levels to make sure your unit isn’t leaking harmful gasses, and inform you of exactly how your unit is functioning.

When you turn on the hose to clean your air conditioner, check to make sure you’re not flooding your house.

“If you disconnected your hose in the fall you should be fine, but if you left it hooked up you may have a burst hose bib. You won’t know until you turn it on and water starts flooding your house,” Fox says. “Just have someone stand inside and run a quick check.”

One more way to show your air conditioner some love is with Whole-Home Surge Protection. Until March 31 you can get 25 per cent off inspection and installation, and give your home another layer of protection from Okanagan lightning storms, a power outage or a tripped circuit breaker.

For more home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca, follow them on Facebook, or sign up for their newsletter. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

