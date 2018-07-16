Nursing the Mind: Psychiatric Nurses Make a Difference

Registered Psychiatric Nurses practice as part of a multidisciplinary team in a variety of settings. Learn more at coming information sessions from Stenberg College.

What is Psychiatric Nursing?

Psychiatric Nursing is a distinct nursing profession specializing in psychiatric and mental health care. Registered Psychiatric Nurses (RPNs) practice as part of a multidisciplinary team in a variety of settings, including psychiatric units, mental health clinics and mental health and addictions outreach teams.

As a Registered Psychiatric Nurse, you’ll find opportunities for employment in health authorities, such as hospitals and community agencies, mental health and addiction programs, forensic service department schools, inpatient and community services, group homes and clubhouses, not-for-profit organizations, nursing education programs, and schools. RPNs can earn from $30.79 to $40.42/hour depending on their experience and location. Some Psychiatric Nurses with specializations, such as Forensic Psychiatric Nurses, can earn higher wages.

Psychiatric Nurses are in high demand throughout British Columbia, which will only increase in the coming years as per the 2017 B.C. 2025 Labour Market Outlook Report. If you’re interested in learning more about this career, click here to register for Stenberg College’s upcoming Free Psychiatric Nursing Information Sessions this July in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Remote Learning

Stenberg College developed this program to allow students to pursue their education in their home communities, including regional clinical placements, to meet the growing demand for Psychiatric Nurses outside the Lower Mainland. Now in its ninth year, Stenberg’s 120-week Psychiatric Nursing Diploma program is the only program of its kind in B.C. The program’s combined delivery format provides instructor-led guided online learning in a highly supported environment with hands-on training at clinical placements.

The program is recognized by the College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of BC (CRPNBC) and prepares students to register to write the Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Canada Examination (RPNCE) upon graduation. In fact, 100% of Stenberg students who took the RPNCE exam in January 2018 passed on their first attempt. In addition, 100% of Stenberg College’s Psychiatric Nursing grads are hired within six months of program completion.

“I love it! I absolutely love it,” Elisha Waite, Stenberg College graduate and Registered Psychiatric Nurse, exclaimed. “I never know what kind of people I’ll meet. I mostly work in geriatric right now but even when I’m working in acute, I love the people I meet, the patients are amazing.”

Get More Information

If you, or someone you know, are interested in learning more about this career and Stenberg College’s program, please attend the upcoming Information Sessions in Kamloops on Tuesday, July 17 or in Kelowna on Wednesday, July 18 or Thursday, July 19. This is an excellent opportunity for prospective students to meet Stenberg staff, graduates working in the field, and instructors in the program. To register or learn more about the information sessions, please click here.