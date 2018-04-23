Peace of mind in your retirement years

Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence hosts Sunday open house

For seniors looking for an independent lifestyle without the responsibility of owning a home that requires regular cleaning, yard work and maintenance, there are many benefits to choosing retirement living.

Today’s retirement residences are geared toward providing older adults with a wide range of convenient services that enhance their freedom and independence, including delicious dining, engaging programs and activities, and supportive health and wellness services.

One such retirement community in Vernon, British Columbia is Chartwell Carrington Place, a respected member of their local community. Here are some of the valuable services they can offer you or a loved one:

Flexible Dining Packages

Having someone to prepare and serve delicious and nutritious meals – never mind take care of the clean-up afterward – is a welcome change for many seniors who choose to move to a retirement community. For individuals happy to hand over the task of cooking to an experienced food service team, Chartwell Carrington Place offers flexible dining options that free up any worry associated with shopping for or preparing meals that meet your nutritional requirements. Featuring delicious and nutritious meals, daily homemade specials and fresh, locally sourced food, Chartwell Carrington Place’s accommodating dining program has everyone’s unique tastes in mind.

Engaging Programs & Activities

One of the biggest draws of retirement living is the availability of active living programs and social opportunities. Regardless of whether you are outgoing or shy, you’re empowered to choose from a wide range of programs that can benefit you physically, socially and even emotionally. From exercise classes to organized outings aboard the Chartwell bus, you have an extensive selection of events at your disposal, with the freedom to participate at will.

Supportive Health & Wellness Services

Though some seniors who move into Chartwell Carrington Place do not necessarily require care services in the beginning, it gives many individuals and their families peace of mind knowing that support is available as their needs change. Besides the ability to age in place, you can also benefit from a variety of health and wellness services, including spa and salon services, medication monitoring and staff onsite 24 hours a day. With the flexibility to add or remove services, you can feel confident knowing that as your needs evolve with age, Chartwell Carrington Place can adapt with them and help you to continue to live with independence and confidence.

Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon is hosting an Open House on Sunday, April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. You and your family are invited to come experience retirement living firsthand.

