Rob Culos of Culos & Co. offers excellent services in estate planning and estate administration that will save you time, money, and hassle in the long run.

Rob Culos of Culos & Co. offers excellent services in estate planning and estate administration that will save you time, money, and hassle in the long run.

Planning for charitable giving: Many ways to leave a legacy

An estate plan offers many benefits

Most of us have one or more favourite charities. We live in a wonderful country and we have a social safety net. However, there are some very important needs that the government cannot completely meet. For example, although we have an excellent medical system in this country, some long-term solutions require our involvement. People do not pay for their cancer treatment, but a cure for cancer is certainly a worthy charity that’s deserving of support.

Other people have some serious financial challenges. The government does provide, but those in need require other help, such as food banks. Other non-profit initiatives, such as charities that help our animal friends, have a lot of support from interested persons but are not always able to get government funding.

“For all these needs, this is where you come in,” says Vernon lawyer Robert Culos. “Some of us are able to provide periodic gifts to worthy charities. Some of us have to wait until the worldly wealth we have accumulated is passed on. If that’s the case, it’s important to remember that each of us can leave an important legacy in our Will.”

So many ways to leave a legacy

A person doesn’t have to be wealthy in order to make a difference. Even a modest gift – say, $1,000 – can provide significant help, Culos notes.

And remember, a legacy is so much more than gifting assets.

”A person can, in their Will or in a letter kept with their Will, provide encouragement and warm wishes for the helpers who make our world a better place. People who volunteer in the non-profit sector always need to receive our best wishes and are particularly touched when a person leaves a charitable gift in the most important document they will ever sign – their Will,” Culos says.

If you have accumulated investments, it’s important that your giving strategy considers that the Canada Revenue Agency, through the Income Tax Act of Canada, provides advantages for certain types of giving.

“For example, if a person owns company stocks when they die, their estate must normally pay capital gains if they’ve gone up in value. If, however, these same company stocks are gifted to a charity, the charity can give a receipt for the full value but the estate does not have to declare the capital gain. Check with your accountant for further details,” Culos notes.

Many great Canadian institutions, such as universities, hospitals and other public resources, have been able to achieve and maintain world-class status because Canadians have been generous through their estate plans. You can go online to find more information, or discuss this with your lawyer when you create your estate plan.

To learn more about estate planning and charitable giving, contact Culos & Co. Law at 250-549-7168 in Vernon, or 250-546-2448 in Armstrong, or visit culoslaw.com online.

Estate planningPhilanthropy

Previous story
Better Together works

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a report of an electrical fire at the temporary shelter operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society on 37th Street Sunday, Oct. 18, just before 5:30 p.m. A fire was discovered in the building’s attic, forcing the evacuation of temporary residents and staff. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Reported electrical fire evacuates Vernon temporary shelter

No visible smoke or flame but firefighters discovered small blaze in former warehouse’s attic

Beairsto School, formerly Central School, holds its Fall Harvest sale in 1955. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #3295)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at a bountiful harvest sale at a Vernon elementary school, circa 1955

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman William Lavigne (left) tries to rub out Vernon Vipers forward Max Bulawka in B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup action. Vernon completed a home-and-home sweep of the Gorillas with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Shaw Centre. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers sweep Salmon Arm

Snakes win 5-2 at home Friday, 4-3 in overtime Saturday at the Shaw Centre

A winning Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Prize ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Oct. 17 draw was purchased in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Shuswap

Ticket holds winning number in Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Match game from Saturday, Oct. 17

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Smoke pours from abandoned Kelowna heritage building

The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

NDP candidate Toni Boot has had multiple campaign signs vandalized in Penticton. However, she doesn’t believe the vandalism is targeting a specific party or candidate, she told <em>Black Press Media </em>in an Oct. 17, 2020 interview. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandals target Penticton campaign signs

NDP candidate Toni Boot says she’s had multiple signs vandalized since the start of her campaign

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

The view from Donald Bridge, looking east on Highway 1, about 28 km north of Golden at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Expect delays on highway east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident occurred near the Quartz Creek bridge

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Most Read