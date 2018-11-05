Put some Soul into your fitness routine

5 ways to have fun and get fit in Vernon this fall

The multitude of group fitness classes at Soul Studio in Vernon offer a little something for everyone, no matter what your fitness level.

You know working out is good for your body, but did you know physical activity can also be good for your soul?

That’s especially true when busy fall schedules and cooler temperatures might drive you away from your outdoor pursuits.

So what if getting active also meant being welcomed into an inviting community of like-minded people?

Sareena Nickoli, owner-operator of Soul Studio in Vernon, knows how important it is for a person new to the idea of group fitness classes to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

“When you can find a place where there’s no judgment, a place where you can feel welcome and are able to just be yourself, you’re more likely to keep it a part of your lifestyle,” she says.

The numerous group classes at Soul Studio, from yoga and Pop Pilates to the cardio-oriented Bolly-X, Zumba and Pound workouts, to conditioning classes like Barre, Bootcamp and Soul Ryde indoor cycling, offer something for everyone, whatever your level of fitness.

Here’s five ways to boost your fitness level this fall:

1. You can work out as a couple. Make some “us” time by taking classes together – Soul Ryde to soul-inspiring yoga, find something you both love … or would love to try!

2. “You time” makes a difference. Building fitness into your schedule can help enhance your family relationships, boost productivity at work, and strengthen your overall mental and physical health, Nickoli notes.

3. Try something new. Boutique-style Soul Ryde indoor cycling classes, with clip-in shoes and sweat towels provided, low lights and a terrific sound system, allow you to ride in style and amp up your cardio, no matter what your age or starting point.

4. Choose a time that works. With more than 40 classes available, you can create a diverse workout routine that fits your schedule. Anxious to stick with your routine? Long-weekend hours allow you to keep your fitness commitments.

5. Support community. If you like to support people who support the broader community, note that Nickoli and Soul Studio have raised about $50,000 for outside charities and the Vernon area

Instructors with heart and soul

Nickoli spent 15 years working in her family’s furniture business in Vernon, but fitness has long been her passion. Not only has she amassed 15 different fitness teaching certifications over the last 19 years for the classes available at Soul Studio, she was a top-five Canadian finisher in Canfitpro’s 2018 Fitness Professional of the Year awards.

Having gradually added new classes since the studio opened with a focus on Zumba in December 2014, Nickoli has hired instructors who are not only highly qualified, but share her mindset of helping you build fun, physical activity into your life.

*****

Soul Studio always has something new on the go and watch for their four-year anniversary celebration in December. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.