Revved up: Classic rides to today’s wheels, this Vernon auto tech loves them all

Today a licensed auto technician, Greg Fedirchuk started working for Vernon’s Trail Tire as a tire service technician. That was 11 years ago and after working his way up, he became a licensed technician in 2017.

Born and raised in Vernon, Fedirchuk graduated from Vernon Secondary School, and in his spare time he likes hanging out with friends and family, fishing and camping. As a sports fan, also enjoys watching Toronto Blue Jays and Vancouver Canucks games on TV.

A family man, “I have three amazing kids,” he says. “My oldest just got married this year, and she and her husband bought a house last year. My second oldest graduated from high school in 2020, right after COVID started, and just bought a new vehicle this year which she was pretty excited about. My son took up skateboarding about a year ago, and likes to hang out with friends and coworkers after work most of the time.”

During his time with Trail Tire – approaching its 55th anniversary next year – Fedirchuk has been able to take in a few Vancouver games in-person, catching some Canucks hockey and Vancouver Canadians baseball. He’s also enjoyed Cultus Lake Water Park a few times, and some trips to Alberta, and a trip to Hawaii before COVID.

As an outdoor enthusiast, “I’ve also been camping a couple times a year for the last six or seven years – although more would be better!”

As for future plans? “I do have a 1969 GMC 3/4 ton 2-wheel-drive pickup that I want to restore in the near future.”

Asked what’s kept him part of the Trail Tire family for so long, Fedirchuk reflects on how well everyone is treated there.

“The staff are always having a great time at work and I think the customers really enjoy that. I enjoy working with everyone in the store and that’s kind of hard to find these days.”

Some of the positive experiences he’s had during his time at Trail Tire include getting his first opportunity to do mechanical work on weekends and one day a week when he first got his apprenticeship, and then was on the alignment rack full-time a short while later.

“The staff are always great to work with and helpful when needed,” Fedirchuk says. “There’s a lot of experience in the shop, so whenever I have an issue with something or can’t figure it out, the other guys are always there to help when needed.”

Visit online to learn more about Vernon’s Trail Tire, to find your new tires or to book your appointment, and stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

As the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire approaches their 55th anniversary, this feature series highlights the many longstanding local team members. Watch for a new story each week!

Tires