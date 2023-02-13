Rising costs? Here’s how to tackle your energy bill

For home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook . Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

After months of inflation, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back and save money, and that includes on home care costs. But if you’re on the hunt for savings, remember that regular maintenance is cost-efficient in the long run.

“Keeping equipment and appliances in good condition is one of the most effective ways to keep costs down. Doing regular checks and maintenance is a small price to pay when compared to emergency repairs and inefficient, old technology,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Vernon.

5 ways to lower your energy bill in winter

Don’t be daft, tackle drafts: As much as a third of a home’s energy waste comes from drafts, so make sure to seal doors and windows! Tackle basements, roofs and chimneys first, as those areas cause the most cooling.

As much as a third of a home’s energy waste comes from drafts, so make sure to seal doors and windows! Tackle basements, roofs and chimneys first, as those areas cause the most cooling. It’s curtains for you, heat bill! Heavy curtains help with overall insulation, keeping the warm air in and the cold air out.

Heavy curtains help with overall insulation, keeping the warm air in and the cold air out. Change the direction of your ceiling fan: Did you know that may ceiling fans can spin in both directions? One way pushes cold air up towards the ceiling, the other pushes warm air down and around the room. Capture that heat pooling on the ceiling, and recirculate it to keep cosy.

Did you know that may ceiling fans can spin in both directions? One way pushes cold air up towards the ceiling, the other pushes warm air down and around the room. Capture that heat pooling on the ceiling, and recirculate it to keep cosy. Upgrade your heating system: An old furnace can eat at your gas and electricity bills, and new products are often much more energy efficient. “Replacing your air filter is an inexpensive and effective way to improve efficiency in your heating and cooling system. It’s something you should check every month, and replace as needed,” Fox says. Right now if you upgrade your air conditioner with Fox, they’ll give you a FREE furnace! Their Freebruary Two-Fur deal is only available until the end of the month.

An old furnace can eat at your gas and electricity bills, and new products are often much more energy efficient. “Replacing your air filter is an inexpensive and effective way to improve efficiency in your heating and cooling system. It’s something you should check every month, and replace as needed,” Fox says. Right now if you upgrade your air conditioner with Fox, they’ll give you a FREE furnace! Their Freebruary Two-Fur deal is only available until the end of the month. Get smart: Ask a Fox technician to install a smart thermostat, and start tackling wasted usage. Not only can you program your thermostat to keep your home cooler overnight or while you’re at work, but some can also be controlled from your smartphone so you can adjust on the fly — tell the house to get cosy 20 minutes before you get home, and have it conserve energy as soon as you leave.

For more home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

Home ImprovementOkanagan