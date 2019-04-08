Residents of the three-bedroom ranchers planned for the Infinity in Vernon neighbourhood will enjoy a breathtaking view of Kalamalka Lake and the surrounding valley from their home.

See from here to Infinity (almost) from your new home on Middleton Mountain

When it comes to finding that new home in Vernon, location is one of the first things you’ll consider.

Can you imagine having a commanding view of Kalamalka Lake and the surrounding valley from your deck, being within a five-minute drive of downtown shopping and even closer to lakefront beaches, and having access to a variety of other outdoor recreation options?

Whether you’re looking at downsizing from a single family home, upgrading your living space or maybe are new to town, Infinity in Vernon, a 39-unit neighbourhood in development on Middleton Mountain, checks many of your boxes when it comes to location.

“These are some of the benefits of building on a mountain,” says Matt Blaeser, sales manager with Aldebaran Homes, the developer of Infinity and other neighbourhoods in Vernon such as The Vue and Bella Vita Summit. “We designed Infinity so that everyone has a stunning view.”

Homes designed to match your lifestyle

Infinity gives you a choice of layouts: contemporary West Coast-influenced three-bedroom ranchers with a stylish, maintenance-free exterior, and later on, walk-up three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhomes. Each offers you options for entertaining or relaxing in peaceful luxury – animal lovers will be happy to hear the development is pet-friendly!

The homes range from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and will be surrounded by parkland and a network of walking trails. The first phase of the project, with prices starting in the low $500,000s, is projected to have summer 2019 possessions.

Check out the neighbourhood!

With such a convenient location, you don’t need to go far to take advantage of the surrounding amenities.

If you’re a golfer, the Vernon Golf and Country Club just down the road is one of five world-class courses in and around the city. And Silver Star Mountain Resort offers you fantastic skiing, snowboarding and other winter recreation activities just 25-30 minutes away.

You’re also close enough to utilize many of the City of Vernon’s recreation facilities, no matter what the season.

Laying down roots with you in Vernon

Aldebaran Homes has been involved creating homes in Vernon since 2005, working on a goal of building sustainable communities, with a focus on Middleton Mountain. With price points for everyone in the north Okanagan, Aldebaran aims to ensure their projects develop communities where people want to live and grow.

*****

To find out more about this latest project, book a time to speak with Matt Blaeser at the sales centre, call him at 250-309-2366 or go online to infinityinvernon.com to inspect the home designs, features and finishes. You can also follow Aldebaran Homes on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Your new home in Infinity in Vernon on Middleton Mountain will be centrally located, with easy access to shopping and outdoor recreation options.

