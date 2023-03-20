Seeking Community Input: What do you think about life in the North Okanagan?

Share your opinion about living in the North Okanagan in a short survey and pass the link along to your neighbours and networks! Courtesy CFNO

The Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) is pleased to announce it will be releasing its updated Vital Signs report later in 2023. In preparation they’re asking community residents to share their experiences of life in the North Okanagan through a short survey, available at www.cfno.org/vital-signs.

Supported by Community Foundations of Canada, Vital Signs reports are locally led by community foundations and used by residents, businesses, community organizations and government leaders to learn about needs, changes, and trends in a region.

The North Okanagan has a growing population with over 91,000 citizens. As more people call this area home it becomes even more important to understand how the increased rental and housing costs or the changing economy and workforce affect individuals and families. This data helps to inform the community foundation, as well as other funders and concerned citizens, on where to take action and direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to take a balanced look at the strengths and challenges of our region, and to track significant changes over time,” says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of CFNO. “Our last report was issued in 2020 and there have been tremendous changes both locally and globally since then. In our 2023 report, we will update most of the indicators in our previous reports. Understanding what’s happening in our region allows CFNO to make effective decisions and helps our local charitable, service, and government agencies to do the same.”

In addition to data collection and statistical analysis, the Vital Signs report includes input from residents in our region. CFNO has developed a short survey about local issues; it is anonymous, consists of 35 questions, and should take about 10 minutes to complete. It can be found at www.cfno.org/vital-signs and can be completed until April 17, 2023. Survey results will be aggregated and shared in the upcoming North Okanagan Vital Signs report, to be published in Fall 2023.

Please take the Vital Signs Community Survey today and share the link with your neighbours and networks!

Community