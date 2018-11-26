Shuttle tour service says Cheers! to full-bodied service

Sometimes the simplest ideas, while not always easiest, are the best.

When Allen and Lou Burke founded Cheers! Okanagan Tours, they had three simple goals: To become the Okanagan’s most recognized tour and transportation brand; to become its top-rated employer; and to become its best-managed company.

With a 5-star TripAdvisor rating as a testament to their commitment to quality, customer service and value, it seems they’re on their way:

“Thank you, Allen and Lou, for a wonderful wine tour Christmas party for my staff. I emailed for some ideas, and you replied promptly with a wonderful itinerary in our budget. It was so easy, the staff loved it and it was something different. We had an amazing time! Thank you!!”

Your transportation solution

With a long-established base in Kelowna, the Burkes, with son Reign, recently expanded their tried-and-true approach to Vernon.

Allen shares how quality transportation makes a difference to your event or travel plans:

1. Tailored experiences – What’s your passion? Custom blending top-tier wine tours, outdoor adventure tours and other Okanagan excursions drives Cheers to deliver unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are fun, informative and memorable – perfect for your holiday event, bachelorette party, or day out with friends.

All-inclusive winter packages include stops at four or five wineries or craft houses, a delicious winery lunch, guide, gratuities, fees, taxes, return transportation to your accommodations, plus a few personal touches along the way. Even better, all-inclusive pricing means you know your entire costs up-front (other than wine or goodies you might purchase to take home!) “We deliver the highest-value tours at the lowest prices. That’s rare,” Allen reflects.

Winter wine tours from Silver Star and Big White offer value-added for those not in action on the slopes. “Many tourists have come from halfway around the world to a region renowned for quality wines. It behooves us to be good hosts and help them discover the hidden gems responsible for such prestigious accolades,” Allen says.

2. Seamless travel solutions – Delivering safe, seamless transportation solutions, Cheers! offers reliable airport shuttle service on time and on budget. Fully certified, licensed and insured, their full range of reliable service includes shuttles between the airport and all Vernon and Silver Star hotels and approved accommodations.

3. Safe-Ride-Home – If you’re hosting a wedding, event or staff party, safe, efficient transportation needs to be part of the planning, Allen says, pointing to the duty of care that party hosts and liquor-serving establishments have to their guests. With a fixed cost for their Safe-Ride-Home program, you can budget up front, instead of collecting and distributing taxi fares days later. Cheers! also offers late-night pub and club shuttles to get patrons home safely to the ones they love.

More to come!

New in 2019 will be chauffeured luxury SUVs, phenomenal long-table vineyard dinners plus roundtrip transportation to exciting events at the South Okanagan Events Centre and more.

Don’t delay: If you have a special event or weekend planned, contact Cheers! Okanagan Tours today as popular dates book quickly: cheersokanagantours.com or 250-717-8452.

Your Cheers! Okanagan hosts, Allen and Lou Burke.

Custom blending top-tier wine tours, outdoor adventure tours and other Okanagan excursions creates unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.