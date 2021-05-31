Simple home upgrades bring big savings

Ted Fox Jr., owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical. Right now if you sign up for the Fox Newsletter you’ll be entered to win a free year on the Service Partner Plan! For home service call 1-833-793-4569.

The Jetsons video phone, the Knight Rider self-driving car, the Star Trek communicator… we’re already living in the future! Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical says there are many fun, functional technologies to improve life around the house, and his team of expert technicians can help you get set up.

EV Charging: If you’re considering going electric, it’s important to make your home charging plan before you buy that plug-in vehicle. Electric vehicle charging ports come in a variety of brands and speeds, and Fox technicians have the knowledge to install whichever model you choose.

If you're considering going electric, it's important to make your home charging plan before you buy that plug-in vehicle. Electric vehicle charging ports come in a variety of brands and speeds, and Fox technicians have the knowledge to install whichever model you choose.

Fox technicians can help link your thermostat to a smart home assistant like Siri or Alexa, so it's easy to adjust the temperature with voice control. Enable geofencing for even more convenience and energy efficiency — the smart thermostat will conserve energy when you're away, and get your home to a comfortable temperature just before you walk in the door.

Fox technicians can help link your thermostat to a smart home assistant like Siri or Alexa, so it’s easy to adjust the temperature with voice control. Enable geofencing for even more convenience and energy efficiency — the smart thermostat will conserve energy when you’re away, and get your home to a comfortable temperature just before you walk in the door. Doorbell cameras: The convenience continues on the front porch too — have a Fox technician install a doorbell camera to boost security for you and your home deliveries. “I can use my phone to see the view out my door, and even talk through it remotely. Great for surprising my kids!” Fox laughs.

Are you awesome? Fox is hiring!

“We’re extremely grateful to the community for supporting us through the pandemic, and to our team for their diligence in staying safe. Our team members have been absolute rockstars, coming up with ingenious ideas to navigate these challenging times,” Fox says. “2021 is going to be a year of growth, which means we are hiring!”

What’s it like to work at Fox? A positive attitude is essential, and customers always come first. Fox employees are also committed to quality in both their work and their personal integrity.

“We don’t cut corners, in anything we do,” Fox says.

Sound like a good fit? Visit foxandsons.ca/careers to see a list of current opportunities.

