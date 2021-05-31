Ted Fox Jr., owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical. Right now if you sign up for the Fox Newsletter you’ll be entered to win a free year on the Service Partner Plan! For home service call 1-833-793-4569.

Ted Fox Jr., owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

Simple home upgrades bring big savings

Improve energy efficiency and prevent costly damages with smart home monitoring systems!

The Jetsons video phone, the Knight Rider self-driving car, the Star Trek communicator… we’re already living in the future! Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical says there are many fun, functional technologies to improve life around the house, and his team of expert technicians can help you get set up.

  • EV Charging: If you’re considering going electric, it’s important to make your home charging plan before you buy that plug-in vehicle. Electric vehicle charging ports come in a variety of brands and speeds, and Fox technicians have the knowledge to install whichever model you choose.
  • Smart home water security system: “Most damage in homes is caused by water, so anything you can do to mitigate the chance of a flood is worth it,” Fox says. Technicians can install Flo by Moen, a smart device thatshuts off your water if it detects a leak or flood. “If you’re away for the weekend and the system detects a leak, you’ll receive a notification on your phone right away. The system can shut the water off automatically, or you can shut if off with your cell phone. Even if you’re home you may not know that an irrigation line has burst, but Flo will send an alert that an abnormal amount of water is flowing.”
  • Geofenced heating and cooling: Fox technicians can help link your thermostat to a smart home assistant like Siri or Alexa, so it’s easy to adjust the temperature with voice control. Enable geofencing for even more convenience and energy efficiency — the smart thermostat will conserve energy when you’re away, and get your home to a comfortable temperature just before you walk in the door.
  • Doorbell cameras: The convenience continues on the front porch too — have a Fox technician install a doorbell camera to boost security for you and your home deliveries. “I can use my phone to see the view out my door, and even talk through it remotely. Great for surprising my kids!” Fox laughs.

Are you awesome? Fox is hiring!

“We’re extremely grateful to the community for supporting us through the pandemic, and to our team for their diligence in staying safe. Our team members have been absolute rockstars, coming up with ingenious ideas to navigate these challenging times,” Fox says. “2021 is going to be a year of growth, which means we are hiring!”

What’s it like to work at Fox? A positive attitude is essential, and customers always come first. Fox employees are also committed to quality in both their work and their personal integrity.

“We don’t cut corners, in anything we do,” Fox says.

Sound like a good fit? Visit foxandsons.ca/careers to see a list of current opportunities.

For home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca, follow them on Facebook, or sign up for their newsletter.

Most Read