Sip, sample and shuttle your way!

New Vernon shuttle service lets groups guide the way

From a hosted shuttle for a customized wine tour to scheduled transportation for a large group, Vernon has a brand new option.

But there’s a familiar face behind the wheel.

Ed Dixon was a long-time driver with Vernon Taxi and though he hung up his cab keys several years ago, he had recognized a service gap for larger groups needing safe, reliable transportation around the region.

In speaking with Vernon Taxi’s owner, the idea for a custom shuttle service – Vernon Tour and Shuttle – was born.

“We thought we should add a shuttle to our service and really enhance what we were already offering single riders and smaller groups,” Dixon says.

The wheelchair-accessible shuttle vehicle is a former 14-seat transit bus that has been retro-fitted to a more social setting, with seats around the perimeter and facing inward and a great on-board sound system adding to the fun. Both hourly rates and group rates are available.

Group wine tour – as you like it!

One of Vernon Tour and Shuttle’s most popular options is a fully customizable wine tour, hosted by Kristy while Ed drives.

Focusing on local, Lake Country wineries, groups can pick and choose which stops they’d like to make. Tours are typically four to five hours and passengers choose four stops from a list of seven options: 50th Parallel Estate Winery; Intrigue Wines; Graymonk Estate Winery; Ex Nihilo Vineyards; Arrowlife Cellars; and Blind Tiger Vineyards.

The Dixons provide the transportation, and any tasting fees are paid for by the guests, Dixon explains. Guests can also make lunch reservations at several of the wineries.

“It’s been working very well. People seem to really like that they can create a custom tour based on their interests,” he says.

 

