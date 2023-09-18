Skilled trades jobs — and training — through this Okanagan Technician Academy

No experience, but want a job in the trades? Family business offers training, and employment!

Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service, or schedule service at foxandsons.ca.

What makes a good plumber, electrician or HVAC technician? Alongside trade-specific skills, those hoping to work at Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical need integrity, a passion for helping others and a drive to keep getting better.

“As a family-owned and operated company, we place a high value on trust. We’ve built trust with our clients that we don’t take for granted, and we value trust among our staff as well,” says owner Ted Fox.

Fox is currently hiring, and if you’re interested in joining the respected company with a service area including the Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops, now is a great time to join the team — even if you’re missing some of the required skills.

“We’re interested in hiring good people. With our Technician Academy, we can help fill in any gaps in training, or help guide new employees if they’re just getting started,” Fox says.

The Fox Technician Academy includes written lessons, interactive exercises, quizzes, videos, and skills practice and demonstrations. You’ll not only receive trade-specific training in plumbing, HVAC or electrical, you’ll also learn about the Fox Service System, which prepares students to convey trust and technical expertise while working with homeowners.

“We only hire the best, and our customers love us for it. That means we’re growing, and we’re committed to doing it without cutting corners,” Fox says.

Right now, Fox is hiring for a number of positions:

Plumbing Technician: Diagnose and repair plumbing systems and lead customers to informed and confident buying decisions. Residential experience an asset, but not required.

HVAC Service Technician: Provide a five-star customer service experience by diagnosing and repairing HVAC systems, leading customers to informed and confident buying decisions. Residential experience an asset however not necessary.

HVAC Sheet Metal Installer: Install HVAC equipment in residential environments. Fox is primarily a retrofit company; their jobs tend to be quick with little room for slack or errors. Installation teams are fast-paced, flexible and versatile in numerous trades.

Electrician: Diagnose and repair electrical systems. Keep customers informed so they feel confident in buying decisions. Residential experience is an asset, but not required.

Call Centre Representative: Be the voice of exceptional service and customer satisfaction. Convert customer calls into service appointments, resolve concerns, maintain a customer database and participate in training to create strong customer relationships.

Why work for Fox?

Competitive wages, performance bonuses, benefits package, paid birthday holiday

Company-provided vehicle, uniforms, iPhone and iPad

Work-life balance

Fun company-wide events and family atmosphere

Ongoing training and support

For more information, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

