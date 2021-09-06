Smoky air and harmful viruses in the air? Breathe easy in your home with Vernon cleaning company!

Enrique Quesada of Modern Purair Vernon is passionate about indoor air quality and wants to help homeowners and business owners breathe a little easier!

We all want our homes to be healthy and safe — especially lately, when the pandemic and wildfires mean we’re spending much more time indoors. One component of every healthy home is clean air, especially when smoky skies and harmful viruses are clouding the air outside.

“Clean air is very important for health, and having a clean furnace and duct system means keeping your family healthy,” says Enrique Quesada, General Manager of Modern Purair Vernon. Quesada is passionate about indoor air quality, and wants to help homeowners breathe a little easier!

Out of sight, out of mind

Even when the pandemic and wildfires recede, many folks will continue to spend lots of time under their own roofs working or schooling from home or enjoying home entertainment. That means it will continue to be important to keep our homes healthy. But even in a clean home, it’s the things we can’t see (or things we take for granted) that can create issues if they are not taken care of.

Out of sight, but always working hard, the air circulation system in your home is responsible for keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the heat of the summer. To do that, it draws air throughout your home. If the ducts in your heating system are full of dust, debris and dirt, those contaminants are circulated into the air that you and your family are breathing.

Make sure the air you breathe is clean: “Before and after” furnace filters only two weeks old show just how much “stuff” is present indoor air, especially with the added smoke of wildfire season.

Gesundheit!

If you have noticed that you are having to dust more frequently, or that family members’ allergies are worsening, or even a persistent odour in your home, then you may have air-quality issues. But it’s not only about your health.

“Clean air even has benefits that go beyond keeping your family healthy,” Quesada says. By keeping your system in tip-top shape it will run more efficiently, saving you money on your bills and giving your unit a longer running life.

Clean, inside and out

Coming into a clean home environment is vital, especially considering that we spend most of our time inside our homes or workplaces. Modern Purair Vernon has a full range of services for homeowners, from the latest technology in air purifier and air filtration to indoor air-quality testing to dryer-vent cleaning and furnace and duct cleaning. For commercial premises Modern Purair Vernon offers a variety of services so you can make sure that your place of business is healthy for employees and customers alike.

