Stylish solutions for thinning hair … or a fun new look!

If you’ve ever considered a wig or hair piece, whether to address thinning hair or to simply try on a fun new look, a world of possibilities is available right here in Vernon.

Hearing clients talk about the need for someone who could cut and style wigs, Sue Turgeon discovered a new niche that complemented her traditional styling work at Raven Hair Studio. “There was really no one else doing it, so there was a real need,” she says.

Today, Raven remains the only Vernon salon offering wigs, in addition to a wide selection of hairpieces, toppers, clip-in bangs, toupés and more.

Some clients come to Sue experiencing hair loss from cancer treatment or conditions like alopecia, while others have the thinning hair many people experience as they get older. And some are simply excited to try a completely new, natural-looking style today’s wigs offer, notes Raven owner Chelsey Ingbrigtson.

“We have clients who’ve always wanted to try a bob, but don’t want to give up their length; a wig is the ideal solution that can echo their own hair or offer a completely different look.”

It’s NOT your grandmother’s wig

Today’s wigs have come a long way from what your mom or grandmother may have worn. Quality wigs brilliantly mimic the real thing, says Sue, who after spending her whole 16-year career at Raven Hair Studio, has clients from across BC.

“I just love the customer service aspect of my job,” she says with a smile. “I love helping people feel good about themselves, which is so important. They’re amazed at how they look when they try on their new, styled wig. It’s almost overwhelming.”

With about 50 wigs in stock an any given time, and many more available by special order, Chelsey suggests booking a private consultation to try a few on for size and ask any questions. “To see their smiles and their whole body lift up, we experience it with them,” she says. “It’s pretty magical.”

Solutions for your locks, lashes and brows

Beyond wigs, innovative products for thinning or fine hair, lashes and brows can also help, Chelsey says, pointing to products like ColorProof’s BioRepair 8, an anti-aging scalp therapy, and Kevin Murphy’s Body Mass for women and Thick Again for men. Kevin Murphy’s Staying Alive leave-in conditioner can also help stimulate follicles.

And if your eyebrows and lashes need a boost, Chelsey loves EyEnvy, which can stimulate growth and thickness.

Learn more at their anniversary open house

Learn more about Raven Hair Studio’s talented stylists and products at their anniversary open house this Saturday, May 11 at 3413 30th Ave. Join the fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with refreshments, draw prizes and a product-wide sale, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Learn more at ravenhairstudio.ca or book your appointment today at 250-542-4219.

 

With about 50 wigs in stock an any given time at Raven Hair Studio, and many more available by special order, book a private consultation to try a few on for size and ask any questions.

