Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

Summer is sweet at Sugar Lake (and winter’s pretty cool, too!)

Year-round memories await at your lakeside Okanagan cabin

Emerging from winter, you may be dreaming of a vacation with sunny skies, warm water and beach-side barbecues. But really, isn’t a vacation property providing four-season enjoyment the best investment for you and your family?

Better yet is a getaway that is easy to access… welcome to Sugar Lake!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley, this year-round vacation destination is ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites, overlooking Sugar Lake. With available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft., your go-to vacation destination will be waiting whenever it’s time for a getaway.

Boasting all of the benefits of the larger Okanagan and Shuswap lakes – swimming, paddling, water sports, or simply doing nothing at all – pristine Sugar Lake offers one unique difference: no crowds even during the busiest holiday weekends. Build a cosy cabin for two or a space to welcome the whole family, either way you’ll be just steps from the water, and everything else this inviting community has to offer.

Welcome fall with fishing trips, hiking and mountain biking, before winter brings snowshoeing, snowmobiling, a soak in the hot springs at Nakusp and trips to the Silver Star ski resort.

This is the stuff family memories are made of!

The location you’ve been dreaming of

Amenities include an expanded boat dock with seasonal boat slips for rent, protected swimming area and beach, and Sugar Lake Lodge and Bistro. Find additional offerings just 14km north at the village of Cherryville.

The getaway you want, when you want it

Recognizing that recreational property owners want to know their property is safe and secure even when they’re not visiting, the Sugar Lake team offers year-round security and snow removal.

If you choose to include your cabin in the rental pool when not using it yourself, the team also oversees all those logistics, and if you ever change your mind, withdrawing your cabin from the rental pool is just as easy.

Because bank financing for recreational properties can be a challenge, the Okanagan-based development group also offers vendor financing, meaning those sweet family memories are closer than ever!

Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Most Read