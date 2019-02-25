As a staff member at Predator Ridge Resort, there’s many ways to help enhance visitors’ experiences, and enjoy your surroundings as well. You can find details about the jobs that will be available this year at an upcoming hiring fair, March 3 at the resort.

Summer sizzle! Find your perfect job at upcoming hiring fair

Predator Ridge Resort has multiple opportunities for your seasonal employment

It’s still winter in the Okanagan, but have you got your summer employment nailed down yet?

If you haven’t started shopping your resume around, an upcoming hiring fair at Predator Ridge might be your best opportunity to find the perfect fit for that awesome summer job.

This Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Clubhouse Ballroom, Predator Ridge managers will be on site and ready to give you all the information you need to decide whether to take the next step and apply for one or more of nearly 40 different positions and roughly 200 jobs coming up for the April to October period.

Pick your passion and apply!

With positions ranging from golf-related jobs to landscaping and a wide variety of hotel and resort hospitality positions: everything from kitchen and lounge staff to housekeeping; you’re bound to find a role that works for you.

The management at Predator Ridge work hard to make sure you’re in a position that suits you best, says general manager Rod Cochrane (possibly change this).

“We do our best to provide an amazing experience for all our team members,” he says. “We ensure our teams are safe and offer learning and growth opportunities, in an environment where the connections they make with peers and management are often lifelong bonds.”

You’re in a positive, healthy environment

The role you’ll play will help the patrons of the Predator Ridge Resort enjoy a great experience. Visitors and residents come to the resort for a wide variety of reasons: to enjoy a relaxing getaway, take advantage of the many recreation opportunities such as the two world-class golf courses, cycling trails, tennis and pickleball and more; or to enjoy a meal at one of the three different dining areas on site.

Being part of the team also means in your off hours you can also enjoy the resort’s many amenities, whether you’re into mountain biking, love to hit the golf course, enjoy socializing or appreciate great food.

*****

To start the application process, find the positions you’re interested in, then fill out the online form. Be sure to have an electronic copy of your resume available to include with your application.

To find out more information about any aspect of the resort, visit predatorridge.com. You can also follow Predator Ridge on Facebook.

Comments are closed

Previous story
If tax season has got you down, RRSPs can help!

Just Posted

Summer hours loom for North Okanagan disposal facilities

Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon facilities will return to summer hours March 1

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre takes on bullying

Two events for Pink Shirt Day at Vernon science centre

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured snowbiker

Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club, Helicopter Winch crew also provide valuable aid to injured man

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Okanagan dog trainer weighs in on ecollars after SPCA sends out a warning

Wayne Dorman has handled over 15,000 dogs with Dogzies Pet Services.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Most Read