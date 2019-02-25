Summer sizzle! Find your perfect job at upcoming hiring fair

As a staff member at Predator Ridge Resort, there’s many ways to help enhance visitors’ experiences, and enjoy your surroundings as well. You can find details about the jobs that will be available this year at an upcoming hiring fair, March 3 at the resort.

It’s still winter in the Okanagan, but have you got your summer employment nailed down yet?

If you haven’t started shopping your resume around, an upcoming hiring fair at Predator Ridge might be your best opportunity to find the perfect fit for that awesome summer job.

This Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Clubhouse Ballroom, Predator Ridge managers will be on site and ready to give you all the information you need to decide whether to take the next step and apply for one or more of nearly 40 different positions and roughly 200 jobs coming up for the April to October period.

Pick your passion and apply!

With positions ranging from golf-related jobs to landscaping and a wide variety of hotel and resort hospitality positions: everything from kitchen and lounge staff to housekeeping; you’re bound to find a role that works for you.

The management at Predator Ridge work hard to make sure you're in a position that suits you best, says general manager Rod Cochrane.

“We do our best to provide an amazing experience for all our team members,” he says. “We ensure our teams are safe and offer learning and growth opportunities, in an environment where the connections they make with peers and management are often lifelong bonds.”

You’re in a positive, healthy environment

The role you’ll play will help the patrons of the Predator Ridge Resort enjoy a great experience. Visitors and residents come to the resort for a wide variety of reasons: to enjoy a relaxing getaway, take advantage of the many recreation opportunities such as the two world-class golf courses, cycling trails, tennis and pickleball and more; or to enjoy a meal at one of the three different dining areas on site.

Being part of the team also means in your off hours you can also enjoy the resort’s many amenities, whether you’re into mountain biking, love to hit the golf course, enjoy socializing or appreciate great food.

To start the application process, find the positions you’re interested in, then fill out the online form. Be sure to have an electronic copy of your resume available to include with your application.

To find out more information about any aspect of the resort, visit predatorridge.com. You can also follow Predator Ridge on Facebook.