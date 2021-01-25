Sweet pipes! (Your home’s plumbing, not your biceps)

Emergencies throw money down the drain — keep on top of plumbing problems

When you turn on the tap, you want to see water. When you flush the toilet, you want the water to go away. For most homeowners, thinking about plumbing usually stops there.

But if that’s the only thought you give to your pipes, chances are you’re going to end up with a stinky problem you can’t ignore.

“Routine maintenance of a plumbing system should always be a high priority. Neglected plumbing leads to leaks, floods and sewer back-ups,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical. “We try to make it as easy as possible for home owners to stay on top of home maintenance with our Service Partner Plan, which includes a complementary whole-home plumbing inspection as well as regular electrical, heating and cooling inspections.”

3 things that never go down the drain

Clogs aren’t just a nuisance — they put extra pressure on your pipes, and can reduce their lifespan. Take care of your plumbing by keeping these household items away from the drain!

Coffee grounds: Dump them in your green waste bin or save them for the garden. Just don’t send them down the drain, even if you have a sink garbage disposal.

Dump them in your green waste bin or save them for the garden. Just don’t send them down the drain, even if you have a sink garbage disposal. Grease: The grease from bacon and other cooking is only liquid when it’s hot — send it down the drain and it will solidify on the inside of your pipes. Collect cooking grease in a container, and throw it out with the rest of your trash or organics.

The grease from bacon and other cooking is only liquid when it’s hot — send it down the drain and it will solidify on the inside of your pipes. Collect cooking grease in a container, and throw it out with the rest of your trash or organics. Candle wax: Send wax down your toilet, sink or tub and it will not only reduce your pipe capacity, it will also catch other debris. Avoid plumbing emergencies by cooling candle wax and tossing it in the trash.

Get the yuck unstuck!

Slow drains can be caused by more than just food waste — tree roots often find their way into pipes, especially during their growing season. When the plunger won’t cut it, call in an expert technician from Fox for a thorough cleaning that will get your house back on track.

Fox’s limited time ‘Get the Yuck Unstuck’ promotion will clear any one drain in your home for $99, plus you’ll get a complementary camera inspection.

Hydro jetting: Break apart clogs and tree roots with high pressure water! “Hydro jetting uses very high pressure, focused water to cut through grease, roots and debris leaving the inside of your pipe like new. It’s a great option for a main sewer line that has had years of build-up,” Fox says.

Break apart clogs and tree roots with high pressure water! “Hydro jetting uses very high pressure, focused water to cut through grease, roots and debris leaving the inside of your pipe like new. It’s a great option for a main sewer line that has had years of build-up,” Fox says. Trenchless sewer line installation, inspection and repair: Fox technicians send a camera down your pipes to inspect their condition. If there’s a problem with roots, a cracked pipe, etc., they’re often able to repair pipes to better-than-new without digging up your yard or driveway!

Fox technicians send a camera down your pipes to inspect their condition. If there’s a problem with roots, a cracked pipe, etc., they’re often able to repair pipes to better-than-new without digging up your yard or driveway! Augering: “Whether you call it a snake, an auger, or a rooter, it is one of the most important tools in a plumber’s arsenal. It’s used to re-establish flow in a slow or stopped drain, and is an excellent, affordable option.”

