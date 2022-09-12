Temporary winter job turns into 12-year career — with plenty of road ahead!

Trail Tire assistant manager Brock Reim says working with a great group of guys has made it easy to stay there long-term.

When Trail Tire Vernon assistant manager Brock Reim was first hired in 2010 by owner Robert Vanderhorst, it was to help out with a tire wholesale division he ran, called Regional Tire.

“I was hired on for the busy winter season, warehousing and delivering tires all over the valley,” Reim says. “When the season was over he decided to keep me on since the business was growing fast.”

Reim worked at Regional Tire until 2012 when the retail store, then called Peters Tirecraft but now Trail Tire, had an opening on the sales team. Vanderhorst asked him if he was interested in the position, Reim took him up on the offer, and has been there ever since.

“I was first hired on as part of the front counter sales and service team, but I’ve been assistant manager here for six years now,” Reim says.

Staff know almost every customer by name

Born and raised in Vernon, and a graduate of Vernon Secondary School, Reim has always had an interest in vehicles and power sports, and grew up doing his own maintenance and repairs.

“Unlike a lot of the guys here though, I do not have a muscle car,” Reim says with a laugh. “I have more interest in modern diesel trucks, and I spend plenty of time and money on my own truck.”

In his spare time he loves to play a variety of sports — he grew up playing basketball, soccer and volleyball, and picked up hockey in his early twenties.

“Currently I am playing basketball and ball hockey weekly,” Reim says. “I also like to snowmobile in the winter and dirt bike in the spring and fall.”

Reim also tied the knot recently with a spring marriage to his wife Cody this May, and the two of them share a home in the BX area with their dog and cat.

When asked about his lengthy tenure at Trail Tire — approaching it’s 55th anniversary next year! — Reim says it’s been easy to stay at the company long term.

“Its a great group of guys who for the most part get along really well,” Reim says. “I think that is rare for a place with 12 to 15 employees, depending on the season.”

He notes that Trail Tire has been here for so long that it has a really great customer base, and that when he first started he was shocked at how the other staff knew almost every customer by name and what they drove – and now he does too!

“All our long-term customers trust us to service and repair only what is needed. Having all the knowledge and resources here is great when it comes to working and fixing my own things as well. It just suits my lifestyle!”

As the team at Vernon’s Trail Tire approaches their 55th anniversary, this feature series highlights the many longstanding local team members. Watch for a new story each week!

