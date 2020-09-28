The weather’s changing. Is your home ready?

Ted Fox Jr. recommends performing a diagnostic check on your heating system every autumn, which is included in Fox’s membership plan. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-833-739-4569.

The nights are a little cooler and the stores are filled with pumpkin spice. It’s officially autumn, which means it’s time for a fresh set of household chores to keep your home in top condition.

What should be on your to-do list? Ask Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

Heating and cooling

“Air conditioners are an all-weather appliance and they’re built to be out in the cold, but if you have a tree overhead or other debris it’s a good idea to put a cover on your A/C,” Fox says. The real priority at this time of year is a diagnostic check of your heating equipment, whether it’s a furnace, boiler, heat pump or a fireplace. “The most important thing is to make sure it’s safe, and doing a check every fall will also reduce your chances of having an inconvenient breakdown when it’s cold.”

Keep your family safe with a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your home, in the area you live in most. “You can set off your carbon monoxide detector just by cooking a turkey, so it makes sense to keep it away from the kitchen, electrical areas, and bedrooms.”

If you hire Fox to check your fur-fur-furnace they’ll check your A/C unit as well, to make sure both units are running smoothly.

Plumbing

“Tree roots grow heavy in the winter,” Fox says, and they can be attracted to the warmth, moisture and oxygen in your pipes. “If your drain is struggling with regular use from your family, it will probably get much worse as we spend more time indoors and maybe welcome a few guests into our Thanksgiving ‘bubble.’”

Fox can clear roots and other clogs from your drain, and sends a camera down the main drain to ensure everything’s flowing smoothly. “If you’re part of our membership plan we check the main sewer every year,” Fox says. “The value in it is huge. Sending a camera down the main drain can cost hundreds of dollars on its own, and we include that in addition to heating and cooling maintenance, electrical and plumbing inspections.”

Be prepared for frozen waterlines before the first cold snap. If you have heat tape or heat trace waterlines, it’s a good time to check they’re plugged-in and working well.

Electrical

‘Tis the season for outdoor and holiday lighting, but don’t forget to brighten things up inside too. “It’s the darkest time of year, and even something as simple as adjusting the wattage of your lightbulbs can make a huge difference.” Another helpful electrical upgrade in the age of COVID? A video doorbell to securely track deliveries, whether you’re at home or at work.

Fox serves the Vernon area from Lake Country to Sicamous and west to Kamloops. For more home maintenance tips, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

