AKA Room Services owner Ellen Nadeau invites you to the grand opening of their new Hunter Douglas Gallery, this Friday and Saturday.

These shades deserve their own gallery: Your Gallery Experience Awaits!

Save, shop and win at Vernon open house and Hunter Douglas Gallery launch

Whether for evening privacy, daytime heat control or a style statement – or all three – window coverings are a key home element.

A brand new Vernon gallery showcases all the possibilities.

AKA Room Services celebrates its new Hunter Douglas Gallery with an open house and Gallery Grand Opening this Friday and Saturday.

AKA has been upholstering furnishings for close to 50 years, and 2 ½ years ago, new owner and longtime seamstress Ellen Nadeau added her drapery skills to the long-established business.

Last month, she launched the brand new window covering gallery, with 35 new displays showcasing many styles and profiles available to today’s homeowners.

“It seems to be growing as fast as the building industry is growing,” Nadeau says with a laugh.

“I knew I wanted to provide more so my customers could see what’s possible for their homes. This allows them to see it in person, rather than only looking at a photo, and it makes such a difference.”

So, what window covering features are catching people’s attention?

  1. Power up: If you’re building new or renovating and considering powered blinds, do it early in the process so they can be pre-wired. You can use batteries but direct wiring makes for a more seamless appearance, with no need to change the batteries! You can even operate your automated shades from your smartphone or tablet, and work with your home automation and apps for sun and temperature – after warming to a certain temperature, the blinds come down to keep your home cool.
  2. New ideas: Form and function come together beautifully in today’s shades. Banded shades looks like a horizontal blind, but with sheers behind. The blinds welcome in the light when open, with a softer privacy element from the sheers. Once closed, they offer the same privacy as regular blinds. “Sonnette” shades feature a honeycomb design for added insulation but roll up for an unimpeded view. “Pirouette” offer a clean-lined modern appearance also suitable to a more formal environment. Alongside these newer window covering options, you’ll still find longstanding favourites. “We still have all the cellular shades (most energy efficient), roller blinds, with hundreds of new fabrics,” Ellen says.
  3. Soft side: Many people pair new or traditional blinds with complementary drapes, to soften the lines of the blinds or prevent side light bleed that comes from even the most well-fitted blinds, Nadeau explains. Complete your soft furnishings with a new upholstery or bedding to tie your new look together!

Learn more at AKA Room Services’ Grand Opening, Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1015 Kalamalka Lake Rd. In addition to refreshments and door prizes – including a possible two $500 off a new blind order! – sign up for a new blinds or upholstery appointment and receive a 10 per cent discount.

 

Thirty-five new displays in AKA Room Services’ Hunter Douglas Gallery showcase many styles and profiles available to today’s homeowners.

