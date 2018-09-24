There’s never a wrong time to look at your financial future.

Think You Don’t Need a Financial Plan? Think Again.

A comprehensive financial plan has benefits for people of all ages and income levels

It’s common to hear family, friends and coworkers talk about the high cost of living. As British Columbians, it’s something that we all struggle with. Real estate prices are high, gas prices keep rising, and groceries are escalating. But what if there was someone who could help you reach your financial goals, at any age?

Financial planners are often dismissed as being just for older people, but studies show that developing a comprehensive financial plan has benefits for people of all ages and income levels. Preventing early financial mistakes and learning how to budget and save are important at any life stage. Working with an advisor is a great way to learn what you should and should not do with your money.

“It’s hard to stick to a plan,” says Paul Heinrichs, Wealth Management Specialist at Prospera Credit Union in Vancouver. “Those who are successful most often work with others – personal trainers for exercise, dieticians and doctors for health, and financial planners for financial well-being. As a Certified Financial Planner, not only do I help clients to identify short-term, long-term, and estate goals, I help them to stick to the plan by adjusting, adapting, and working through the hurdles that life puts in the way.”

Understanding your own short and long-term goals is valuable for people of all ages and income levels. By taking stock of where you’re at and, more importantly, where you want to go, a financial planner can help you get there.

Prospera Credit Union has Certified Financial Planners available in every branch who can help you achieve financial health. Whether you’re just graduating from university, expecting a new baby, retiring, or anything in between, they are there to help you make the most of your money and prepare for your future.

There’s never a wrong time to look at your financial future. Speak with a Prospera advisor today to explore how they can help you find the right plan for your life.

***

A credit union serving British Columbia for more than 70 years, Prospera is proud to serve its 63,000 members from locations in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan.

Most Read