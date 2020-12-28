This year, resolve to give your home some love!

Ted’s tips to keep your home in tip-top shape — and keep your family safe — in 2021

Ted Fox Jr. can help keep your home safe and comfortable in 2021. For plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical jobs, give Fox a call at 1-844-966-1028.

We certainly put our homes to the test in 2020 — it was the year to work from home, cook at home, and the year of ‘stay home’ entertainment.

With months of heavy use, it might be time to give your house some love and put ‘home improvement’ on your list of new year’s resolutions! Remember — a healthy home means more than just a deep clean. Is your water heater in good shape? Have you ever sent a camera down your main drain to check for clogs? When was the last time you did an electrical safety inspection?

“We recommend inspecting plumbing and electrical systems once a year, and doing HVAC maintenance every six months. Taking care of your home is important to keep you safe, and it also saves you money and reduces stress in the long run,” says Ted Fox Jr., owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

A new year’s checklist for a healthy home

Check your air filter: A clean air filter keeps your furnace and air conditioner running smooth, and keeps your air fresh — especially when windows are shut. “I’ve seen filters so dirty they look like they’re covered in carpet, and I’ve seen units with no filter at all, which means all that dust is blowing through your home,” Fox says. Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Keep your family safe with working detectors on every floor of your home, in the rooms you use most. The annual physical: Avoid costly and inconvenient emergency repairs by hiring a professional to assess your plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling systems. “It’s not just about inspecting your systems: once a professional is in your home, you can ask them all kinds of questions about your home.”

Of course, the easiest way to keep your home improvement resolution is to let someone else take care of it!

Sign up for Fox’s Service Partner Plan for an all-in-one home health check. You won’t have to worry about forgetting regular maintenance checks, and budgeting for the year is much easier when you know what to expect.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much value is in the Service Partner Plan — each one of these services can cost hundreds of dollars on it’s own, so there are huge savings when you bundle, plus benefits like a 15 per cent discount on repairs, and member coupons,” Fox says.

Perks of the Service Partner Plan

A/C inspection and cleaning

22-point furnace inspection

Whole-house plumbing inspection

Whole-house electrical inspection

Member perks like no after-hour fees, monthly specials, a member-only phone line and more

For more home maintenance tips, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

Home ImprovementOkanagan