‘We want to partner with philanthropic minded leaders,’ says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, here with Mike Nolan, CFNO Board Chair.

‘We want to partner with philanthropic minded leaders,’ says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, here with Mike Nolan, CFNO Board Chair.

Thoughtful Leadership & Community Impact

Many business leaders play a meaningful role in supporting and giving back to the North Okanagan community.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan wants to partner with philanthropic-minded leaders, striving to build an organizational culture that recognizes the importance of community spirit and contribution.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan can assist your organization to develop and administer a strategic giving plan that creates a measurable impact in the community. Companies can outsource their entire charitable giving program, or a particular part of it to the Community Foundation for expert management and maximum impact.

Corporate Advised Funds may be opened with a donation of $5,000 or more. A range of assets, including stock or real estate may be used to establish or add to a Corporate Fund. The Community Foundation is committed to making it as easy as possible for organizations to create Corporate Advised Funds.

Our Corporate Giving Partners have collaborated with us by matching donations for a community cause or by establishing a corporate advised fund to direct donations to local charities. Most recently our Corporate Giving Partners have supported a variety of local programs that provided fresh groceries to those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nixon Wenger LLP established a Corporate Fund that directs granting dollars to the Smart & Caring Granting program to address a wide variety of social, cultural, educational, and environmental needs in our local community. Nixon Wenger has also participated in matching programs to boost community donations and recently helped to leverage $30,000 to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank.

SilverStar Mountain Resort set up the SilverStar Play It Forward Fund to direct donations to local non-profit organizations providing community assistance. The SilverStar Play It Forward Fund has also participated in various gift matching programs including boosting donations to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank. They led the partnership for the Fill the Gap Food Program which provided fresh groceries to those financially struggling because of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Bannister GM Vernon has made multiple contributions to matching programs throughout the years. They have a corporate giving culture that encourages their employees to participate in their giving initiatives. Bannister GM Vernon stepped up to support the Fill the Gap Food Program and helped to provide locals financially affected by the pandemic with Good Food Boxes.

We invite you to partner with us! We are available to meet with you and present to your leadership team via Zoom to answer any questions about the Community Foundation and our corporate giving program.

For more information on how we can help contact Leanne Hammond at leanne@cfno.org or 250-542-8655.

CommunityPhilanthropy

Previous story
After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Optimist Club is hosting its first photography contest for kids aged five to 18 with three themes: Play; Learn; Nature. (File photo)
North Okanagan Optimistic Club hosts youth photo contest

Kids aged five to 18 can enter in three themes: Play; Learn; Nature

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Second COVID case confirmed at Vernon elementary school

Exposure at BX Elementary happened April 6 and 7

Highway 97 being converted to four lanes in April 1990. This photo taken in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #14025)
HISTORY: How the old Highway 97 in Lake Country got new name

Pelmewash Parkway recognizes the First Nations history in Lake Country

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinski (right) sticks close to Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime win in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

Paddlewheel Park off Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon council looks to address parking shortage at Paddlewheel Park

City staff are looking into short, medium and long-term overflow parking options

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

These nails were collected off the Campbell Mountain bike trails in Penticton this weekend. Someone placed them all over the trail. (Facebook)
Hundreds of nails placed on popular Penticton bike trail

A mountain biker took to Facebook to warn others about the nails

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Flight with COVID
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

Most Read