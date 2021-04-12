Thoughtful Leadership & Community Impact

‘We want to partner with philanthropic minded leaders,’ says Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, here with Mike Nolan, CFNO Board Chair.

Many business leaders play a meaningful role in supporting and giving back to the North Okanagan community.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan wants to partner with philanthropic-minded leaders, striving to build an organizational culture that recognizes the importance of community spirit and contribution.

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan can assist your organization to develop and administer a strategic giving plan that creates a measurable impact in the community. Companies can outsource their entire charitable giving program, or a particular part of it to the Community Foundation for expert management and maximum impact.

Corporate Advised Funds may be opened with a donation of $5,000 or more. A range of assets, including stock or real estate may be used to establish or add to a Corporate Fund. The Community Foundation is committed to making it as easy as possible for organizations to create Corporate Advised Funds.

Our Corporate Giving Partners have collaborated with us by matching donations for a community cause or by establishing a corporate advised fund to direct donations to local charities. Most recently our Corporate Giving Partners have supported a variety of local programs that provided fresh groceries to those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nixon Wenger LLP established a Corporate Fund that directs granting dollars to the Smart & Caring Granting program to address a wide variety of social, cultural, educational, and environmental needs in our local community. Nixon Wenger has also participated in matching programs to boost community donations and recently helped to leverage $30,000 to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank.

SilverStar Mountain Resort set up the SilverStar Play It Forward Fund to direct donations to local non-profit organizations providing community assistance. The SilverStar Play It Forward Fund has also participated in various gift matching programs including boosting donations to the Salvation Army House of Hope Foodbank. They led the partnership for the Fill the Gap Food Program which provided fresh groceries to those financially struggling because of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Bannister GM Vernon has made multiple contributions to matching programs throughout the years. They have a corporate giving culture that encourages their employees to participate in their giving initiatives. Bannister GM Vernon stepped up to support the Fill the Gap Food Program and helped to provide locals financially affected by the pandemic with Good Food Boxes.

We invite you to partner with us! We are available to meet with you and present to your leadership team via Zoom to answer any questions about the Community Foundation and our corporate giving program.

For more information on how we can help contact Leanne Hammond at leanne@cfno.org or 250-542-8655.

CommunityPhilanthropy