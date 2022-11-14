card

Trail Tire Vernon wraps up anniversary series with a heartfelt ‘thank you’

As Vernon’s Trail Tire team approaches their 55-year milestone – more than a half-century spent serving drivers and businesses in the community – we’ve had the privilege of profiling 14 of their long-standing employees here.

We’ve learned about their families and accomplishments, what drives and inspires them, and most importantly – how they feel connected and fulfilled by helping their customers stay safely on the road.

“As we reflect on the last 14 weeks, we are filled with emotion,” says Gary Kopiak, general manager of Trail Tire Lumby and Vernon locations. “We’ve received a ton of positive feedback from long-term customers who’ve made a point to stop in at one of our locations to share stories with our employees and talk about the history of their relationships, and what first brought them through our doors years ago.”

As Trail Tire approaches their anniversary next year, they want to let their staff and the community know they appreciate them, and that they look forward to many more years of creating partnerships and friendships.

“It’s been a true pleasure showcasing some of our employees, and sharing their stories with Vernon and the community,” Kopiak says.

