Vernon food market helps you celebrate — and any reason will do!

Looking for an easy option for Valentine’s Day? M & M Food Market’s lobster tails are an elegant choice!

It’s not hard to find a reason to celebrate — you just need to know where to look. Now that Christmas is over and we’re in that long stretch till spring, what better time is there to celebrate the little things in life than right now?

Find the silver lining in yet another pandemic winter and find some joy in the big and the small things. While gatherings are small, or even just our own families, it’s great to get cosy and focus on the things that make life good everyday — and M & M Food Markets has just the dishes you need to celebrate with ease.

Let someone else do the catering

Accomplishments come in all shapes and sizes — maybe your tyke’s soccer team played really well, maybe you finally got around to clearing out the garage, or maybe it’s time to celebrate that Christmas poinsettia from three years ago that has a tenacious hold on life no matter how little you water it — a reward just might be in order.

Just like the rest of the year, winter birthdays roll around, and celebrating is as easy as blowing out the candles — even if you need a fire extinguisher to do the job…

Of course, COVID has ushered in an era where blowing out your candles needs to be a single-slice affair. M & M Food Market’s tasty cakes are easy to slice up and serve before you blow out the candles. Such a great selection of desserts such as TOO TALL Strawberry Cheesecake, TOO TALL Orange and Cream Cake or TOO TALL Chocolate and Cream Cake mean that you can have your cake and everyone else can eat their cake too.

From game day to lover’s lane, enjoy time with those who matter most

Winter brings so many things! Super Bowl Sunday means game-day eats and kibitzing over the nibbles — even if you don’t care about the score and just want to see the half-time show. Check out M & M Food Market’s Salt and Pepper Wings, a sure winner, or choose the Game Day Party Pack and Asian Party Pack for a variety of flavours.

February brings Valentine’s Day — celebrate with your special person with dinner for two without any fuss with M & M Food Market’s delicious Lobster Tail Skewers, delectable Stuffed Potatoes (choose from Cheese Stuffed Potatoes, Classic Stuffed Potatoes, Gourmet Stuffed Potatoes or Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Potatoes) and divine Bacon Wrapped Beef Filet Steaks or Bold and Smoky Sirloin Steaks.

M & M Food Market’s Asian Party Pack is a delicious option for this year’s Super Bowl celebrations.

No matter what your reason to celebrate, the hard work is done for you! Come in to M & M Food Market in Vernon to make your celebration as tasty as can be at 4400 32 St. Vernon, BC or check out the great selection and place your order online. Find them on Facebook here.

