Vernon food market introduces Good Neighbour award

Vernon’s M & M Food Market is introducing the Good Neighbour Award to celebrate those folks who make your day, whether just in passing or every day.

Even in the toughest times, there are those moments when something happens that reminds us that we live in a great place. It’s been a crazy two years, and there’s been lots of bad news, but here in Vernon, our community has shown its true spirit, finding new and creative ways to maintain those necessary human connections with family, friends and neighbours — and of course we’re all a little bit more thankful for those folks who make our daily lives a bit better, brighter and easier.

Great folks make Vernon a great place to live

With that in mind, M & M Food Market wants to celebrate those folks who make your day, whether just in passing or every day, so that’s why Vernon’s M & M Food Market is introducing the Good Neighbour Award.

If you live in or around Vernon, you know it’s full of good people and that it’s a great place to live— because of those great folks — so now’s a great time to recognize that friend, relative or neighbour who goes that extra mile for you or for someone you know — it can be big or small!

Nominate a Good Neighbour today!

Rosa Harper, owner of M & M Food Market in Vernon, meets lots of folks every day, and she says that she loves her customers.

“There are just so many good people in Vernon who are looking after each other and looking out for each other — we are really lucky to be in the Okanagan Valley! We’ve noticed so many people doing nice things and we want to acknowledge those folks who take the time to be extra kind. We want to know their story!”

Come into the Vernon M & M to get your ballot! Winners will be chosen and announced in the Vernon Morning Star on March 28, 2022. Entries are open until March 20, 2022. It’s easy: just fill in your name, your nominee’s name, and why you are nominating them!

It’s your chance to recognize someone in the community who has been a Good Neighbour! Tell your Good Neighbour’s story! Winners will receive a $50 gift card for the store, and will be featured in the Vernon Morning Star.

M & M Food Market in Vernon is located at 4400 32 St. Vernon, BC or find them on Facebook here.

Food & Dining