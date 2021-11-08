Vernon food market makes holiday get-togethers easy as pie!

This year, many of us are looking forward to Christmas in a way we haven’t been able to for a while. There’s a magical and decadent excitement about getting together with family and friends to celebrate again.

This year, the holidays are about seeing the folks we have missed and keeping our loved ones close! What better way to do that than to share a meal or appetizers together, spend some time and not have to worry about cooking?!

Everyone has their favourite winter-time holiday treat, or maybe more than one. M & M Food Market can make sure you have everyone’s favourite — without having to make it all from scratch — it’s ready when you need it.

READ MORE: Find healthy meals ready when you are at Vernon food market

Catching up!

For those informal get-togethers, nothing beats finger food and M & M Food Market has you covered with tasty treats including, including Chicken and Pineapple Mini-Skewers, Shrimp Ring, Hors d’Oeuvre Quartet, Spinach, Artichoke and Cheese Dip or Jalapeño and Cheddar Cheese Sticks to name just a few. Find something for everyone, big and small, at the store or online.

Bistro Style Green Beans are a great side dish.

Main attraction

For a more traditional sit-down dinner that tempts everyone’s taste buds, choose from mains and sides that combine to make a perfect meal like Lemon Thyme Pork Loin, Pork Pot Roast or Turkey Breast. Looking for the perfect pairing? How about Cauliflower Gratin, Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Gourmet Stuffing, Broccoli Florets, or Bistro-style Green Beans? Of course, you’ll also find all the necessary extras, from breads to sauces to gravy!

Gourmet Stuffing rounds out any holiday meal.

The perfect ending to a holiday feast

Sweet treats are something to look forward to, especially around the holidays, and M & M has an array of indulgent goodies to try, including traditional Chocolate or Vanilla Raspberry Yule Log, Buttertart Bars, Nanaimo Bites or Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Bites. Find your family favourite and discover a new indulgence!

Could Nanaimo Bites become a new family favourite?

Gluten free — and great taste too

No one wants to feel left out of the festive fun, and food is such an important part of the festivities. M & M is proud to offer an extensive range of certified gluten-free options that everyone will enjoy. Look for the Canadian Celiac Association logo on specially marked packaging or when browsing online.

Choose from delicious dishes from around the world. Mains include Chicken Pad Thai, Spicy Sesame Chicken and Rice, Seasoned Breaded Cod and Prime Rib Beef Burgers as well as a variety of sides and desserts to complete the meal!

Spicy Sesame Chicken and Rice is gluten free and flavour-filled.

No matter what you are celebrating this holiday season, M & M Food Market in Vernon makes it that much easier to focus on what really matters; spending time with family and friends!

Come in person to 4400 32 St. Vernon, BC or check out the great selection and place your order online. Find them on Facebook here.

ChristmasFoodGluten-FreeHolidays