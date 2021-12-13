Making your festivities easy is … well… easy thanks to M & M Food Market options like Asian Party Pack.

Making your festivities easy is … well… easy thanks to M & M Food Market options like Asian Party Pack.

Vernon food market makes your holidays easy so you can focus on what’s important!

It’s true that Christmas comes but once a year — but this year promises to be extra special! Everyone is looking forward to gathering together with family and friends with a new understanding of just how precious those moments are — so why not make the most of them?

One thing that brings us all together is great food — it’s how we celebrate and enjoy time together, gathered around the table, or a board game, or the living room for a movie night or just to get together—no reason necessary! With a new-found emphasis on the important people in our lives, spending time with our nearest and dearest is what this holiday season is all about!

Feed a few or feed the crew

has everything you need to feed a crowd or the family with something to cater to every taste and even special diets! Planning a party? Appetizers are the way to go. Choose the Hors d’Oeuvre Quartet for a sophisticated selection of flavours.

The Sirloin Beef Meatballs are sure to please at any gathering along with any of M & M Food Market’s variety of party packs with tasty treats in mini size. Party favourites, wings and shrimp come prepared in a variety of tasty ways to tempt every palate!

Beef and Bacon Skewers are always a hit and are a great gluten-free option — there’s a whole menu of gluten-free, tasty options that everyone will love.

Co-ordinating all those different items and their cooking times is simple with M & M’s helpful cheat sheet—all you have to do is choose your appetizers from the list and pop them in together, set the timer and relax.

READ MORE: Vernon food market makes holiday get-togethers easy as pie!

Enjoy the outing — let someone else do the cooking

For a more formal occasion such as full on Christmas dinner, or just for a family meal, M & M has a whole range of meals to suite any taste and any event! Homestyle Tuna Casserole comes in a single serve or a family size, like many of M & M Food Markets mains. These are great to have on hand for those busy nights or when you are catering for those oh-so-different tastes!

A sweet ending to a perfect meal

Keeping everyone happy at the end of the meal is easy too! Choose the Dessert Bar Variety Pack (also gluten-free!) with its selection of Walnut Brownies, Chocolate Coconut Bars and Peppermint Nanaimo Bars, it has something to please every sweet tooth. Add some zing to your table with Lemonicious Lemon Squares — sure to be a hit.

This holiday season, make your get togethers about the getting together! Any reason will do to celebrate — and M & M can make your holidays delicious and delightful!

Stock up for the expected and the unexpected! Head down to M & M Food Market in Vernon at 900 Vernon Square and cross a few more things off your to-do list. Find them on Facebook here. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

